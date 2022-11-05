Eric Trump’s ‘Tinfoil Hat-Wearing’ Claim Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Eric Trump was widely mocked on Twitter after he accused Democrats of trying to destroy Christianity, families and children before claiming: “I’m not like a tinfoil hat-wearing guy.”

“It’s unthinkable, it’s unthinkable what these people are doing to this nation,” former President Donald Trump’s son bombastically declared at a right-wing, pro-Trump “ReAwaken America” event in Branson, Missouri, on Friday.

“The way they want to destroy Christianity, the way they want to destroy our families, the way they’re destroying our children, the way they’re destroying our history, the way they’re rewriting our textbooks,” he continued. “Guys, this is a cognizant war in this country.”

Trump wasn’t making the comments “lightly,” he said.

“I’m not like a tinfoil hat-wearing guy,” he added. “But if anybody thinks that they’re not weaponizing every single one of these systems… there’s only one party that’s weaponizing the system.”

Watch the clip here:

At the QAnon conference today, Eric Trump says Democrats “want to destroy christianity, destroy our families, our children, our history. Guys, this is a cognizant (?) war in this country. I don’t say that lightly. I’m not the tinfoil hat-wearing guy.” pic.twitter.com/5ixBHOTUeI — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 4, 2022

Footage of Trump’s comments went viral on Twitter, where it drew scorn and ridicule in equal measure:

Eric Trump is poor man’s Donald Trump jr.



pic.twitter.com/iTVVkV0IpG — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 5, 2022

His tin-foil hat is under his hair. — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) November 4, 2022

"I don’t say that lightly. I’m not the tinfoil hat-wearing guy.” Dude, you're at a QAnon conference. Tinfoil hats are required. https://t.co/Lg4iQ5tWk7 — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) November 4, 2022

Let's simplify. "I'm not the tinfoil hat wearing guy." Eric says to tin foil hat wearing crowd. — 𝐑𝐉 (@RJWlms) November 4, 2022

No. You’re the tinfoil hat SELLING guy. — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) November 5, 2022

"I'm not a tinfoil hat wearing guy" pic.twitter.com/IfjqAD2tz5 — Marc X. Adams (@thegoodfello) November 4, 2022

“However, and I do not say this lightly either, I am wearing a tinfoil codpiece under my pants right now, to protect my precious bodily fluids from demonic possession. Now on sale at the Trump store!” https://t.co/uvrdZM6tDx — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 4, 2022

"I'm the tin foil hat guy's aluminum hat wearing brother." — Jerome D Danzell (@DrewDanzell) November 4, 2022

Eric Trump is employing the rhetoric of genocide for votes.



It is the language of permission to kill Democrats. https://t.co/jQatNW29bo — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) November 5, 2022

"I'm not the tinfoil hat-wearing guy. That's my brother!" https://t.co/G5XkVMkEsk — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) November 5, 2022

As hard as this crap is to watch, we need to know about the lies that are being told and the false grievances being stoked. Such behavior is poisoning the political debate, fanning extremism and undermining so much of what is good about this country. https://t.co/Tqoj0fkGIB — Carol Giacomo (@giacomonyt) November 4, 2022

The iron law of pornography whether political or sexual -- you have continually reach new levels of depravity to produce the same effect. https://t.co/pAtPcs4uAg — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) November 4, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

