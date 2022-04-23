Eric Trump Tried To Troll The Demise Of CNN+ And It Did Not Go Well

Eric Trump on Friday joined in with conservative celebrations of the fast demise of the CNN+ streaming service.

Former President Donald Trump’s son shared this mocking image of CNN personalities Jake Tapper, Chris Wallace, Brian Stelter and Anderson Cooper as ghosts by a headstone for the platform.

Fox News had shared the graphic following the announcement that Warner Bros. Discovery was scrapping the nascent platform little more than a month after its launch.

Critics of the Trump scion pointed to his father’s reportedly beleaguered Truth Social app in response:

Truth Social RIP: 3/25/22 to 3/25/22 — Cathy Voisard 🆘 🌊 (@ZPoet) April 22, 2022

How many people are using truth social or whatever it’s called?? — Chris Taylor (@taylor4arizona) April 22, 2022

There's a spot next to that for Truth Social — Mark 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@Kirbymann77) April 22, 2022

We will say the same for Truth Social, but it has to actually launch and work first. — Just-Us League (@SYBAUWolverine) April 22, 2022

RIP Truth social. 9am to 9:01am. 😂😂😂😂 — shameonyou (@JustgoawayDT) April 22, 2022

Now do Truth Social. — Shan Erith (@SianErith) April 23, 2022

Lasted longer than Truth Social. — jaclyn stern (@JackieSternNP) April 22, 2022

Kind of reminds me of Truth Social, right? — Meidas Irisheyes (@Irish4evermore) April 22, 2022

how's failsocial going? @EricTrump — trump loves morons for a reason. (@LovesMorons) April 22, 2022

If only Truth Social could have done so well. — DEFEAT THE LIES- VOTE BLUE 2022 (@wck461) April 22, 2022

How’s ‘truthsocial’ going, Eric? Yep, I thought so. — Graham Crossley (@GrahamCrossley9) April 22, 2022

TRUTH SOCIAL — Stop herd stupidity! (@thecitizeNY) April 22, 2022

How's Daddy's radio thing going on? — Garry Wilson (@madukumalele) April 22, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

