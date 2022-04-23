  • Oops!
Eric Trump Tried To Troll The Demise Of CNN+ And It Did Not Go Well

Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Eric Trump
    Eric Trump
    American businessman and philanthropist
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

Eric Trump on Friday joined in with conservative celebrations of the fast demise of the CNN+ streaming service.

Former President Donald Trump’s son shared this mocking image of CNN personalities Jake Tapper, Chris Wallace, Brian Stelter and Anderson Cooper as ghosts by a headstone for the platform.

Fox News had shared the graphic following the announcement that Warner Bros. Discovery was scrapping the nascent platform little more than a month after its launch.

Critics of the Trump scion pointed to his father’s reportedly beleaguered Truth Social app in response:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

