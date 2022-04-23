Eric Trump Tried To Troll The Demise Of CNN+ And It Did Not Go Well
Eric Trump on Friday joined in with conservative celebrations of the fast demise of the CNN+ streaming service.
Former President Donald Trump’s son shared this mocking image of CNN personalities Jake Tapper, Chris Wallace, Brian Stelter and Anderson Cooper as ghosts by a headstone for the platform.
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 22, 2022
Fox News had shared the graphic following the announcement that Warner Bros. Discovery was scrapping the nascent platform little more than a month after its launch.
Critics of the Trump scion pointed to his father’s reportedly beleaguered Truth Social app in response:
Truth Social RIP: 3/25/22 to 3/25/22
— Cathy Voisard 🆘 🌊 (@ZPoet) April 22, 2022
How many people are using truth social or whatever it’s called??
— Chris Taylor (@taylor4arizona) April 22, 2022
There's a spot next to that for Truth Social
— Mark 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@Kirbymann77) April 22, 2022
We will say the same for Truth Social, but it has to actually launch and work first.
— Just-Us League (@SYBAUWolverine) April 22, 2022
RIP Truth social. 9am to 9:01am. 😂😂😂😂
— shameonyou (@JustgoawayDT) April 22, 2022
Now do Truth Social.
— Shan Erith (@SianErith) April 23, 2022
Lasted longer than Truth Social.
— jaclyn stern (@JackieSternNP) April 22, 2022
Kind of reminds me of Truth Social, right?
— Meidas Irisheyes (@Irish4evermore) April 22, 2022
how's failsocial going? @EricTrump
— trump loves morons for a reason. (@LovesMorons) April 22, 2022
If only Truth Social could have done so well.
— DEFEAT THE LIES- VOTE BLUE 2022 (@wck461) April 22, 2022
How’s ‘truthsocial’ going, Eric? Yep, I thought so.
— Graham Crossley (@GrahamCrossley9) April 22, 2022
TRUTH SOCIAL
— Stop herd stupidity! (@thecitizeNY) April 22, 2022
How's Daddy's radio thing going on?
— Garry Wilson (@madukumalele) April 22, 2022
