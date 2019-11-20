Eric Trump uses the impeachment hearing to hawk Trump wine

Things were not looking great for President Trump on Wednesday as the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, testified before the House Intelligence Committee. Even by Fox News' generous assessment, Sondland had all but "[taken] out the bus and [run] it over President Trump, Vice President Pence, Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Rudy Giuliani, Mick Mulvaney."

But Eric Trump, not to be discouraged, saw the hearing not as a "bombshell" that all but ensures "articles of impeachment," but as an opening. The president's second son boldly took to Twitter to respond to the Sondland testimony ... with an ad for his family's winery:









It is a perfect day for a nice bottle of this. These people are — insane.... @TrumpWinery pic.twitter.com/lkMVEorYKb — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 20, 2019

You know what they say: When life hands you lemons, use the opportunity to sell some Cabernet Sauvignon.

More stories from theweek.com

Ken Starr on the Sondland testimony: 'It's over'

Putin says the Ukraine scandal has distracted the U.S. from Russian election meddling: 'Thank God'

Sondland just obliterated Trump and put the entire White House in peril

