Eric Trump's golf bag strongly hints at father's plans to run for president again in 2024, photos shows

Former President Donald Trump and son Eric Trump ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational on July 28, 2022, in Bedminster, New Jersey. Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Eric Trump and former President Donald Trump played golf on Thursday ahead of the LIV Golf tournament.

Photos show a golf bag belonging to Eric Trump with "Trump 2024" emblazoned on it.

This is the latest hint that the former president intents to run for the third time in 2024.

Pictures of Eric Trump's golf bag strongly hint that his father plans to run for the presidency in 2024.

The photos, which show "Trump 2024" emblazoned underneath an American flag patch on a navy golf bag, suggest that former President Donald Trump intends to put his hat in the ring once again.

"MAGA" and "Trump 2024" emblazoned on Eric Trump's golf bag. Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Trump has not formally announced his plans to run for the third time, but those in his inner circle anticipate an announcement soon.

However, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Kellyanne Conway are among the growing chorus of voices urging him to wait until after the midterms to announce his candidacy.

The golf bag photos, the latest indication that a 2024 announcement is a near certainty, were snapped on Thursday at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

A detailed view of a golf bag belonging to Eric Trump reads "Trump 2024." Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

The father and son were teeing off ahead of the controversial Saudi Arabia-backed LIV tournament, which began on Friday.

Insider reported that critics had called LIV Golf an example of "sportswashing"— capitalizing on the public's love of sport to help improve Saudi Arabia's global reputation and act as a distraction from its human rights violations.

The former president using the presidential seal on his golf gear at LIV Golf has also attracted controversy. For example, his EZ-GO cart and towel were branded with the presidential seal.

The logo is only meant to be used for official government business. Using it at a private event could violate federal law and, in theory, result in fines or up to six months in prison.

Insider contacted the former president's office for comment on Saturday morning but did not immediately receive a response.

Read the original article on Business Insider