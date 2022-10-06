Eric Weinberg: Scrubs writer and producer charged with 18 sexual assaults

Eric Weinberg

Eric Weinberg, who was an executive producer and writer on hit US comedy series Scrubs, has been charged with 18 counts of sexual assault.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney said Mr Weinberg "relied on his Hollywood credentials to lure young women for photo shoots where he allegedly sexually assaulted them".

The alleged incidents, dated between 2014 and 2019, involved five women.

His lawyer has previously called the accusations a "blatant smear campaign".

Set in a hospital, Scrubs ran on TV from 2001 to 2010 and won two primetime Emmy Awards. It starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke.

Mr Weinberg's other TV work includes the US series Californication and Anger Management.

The 62-year-old was arrested in July and has since been re-arrested and released from police custody after posting a $5m (£4.4m) bond.

'Power can corrupt'

The charges against him include six counts of sexual penetration by use of force and three counts of forcible rape.

LA District Attorney George Gascon said his office was there to offer victims "the guidance and support they need on the road to recovery".

He added: "Power and influence can corrupt some to hurt others that often leads to a lifetime of trauma for those who are victimised."

Lawyers for Mr Weinberg did not respond to media requests for comment.

According to the Los Angeles Times, his attorney Robin Sax previously denied all wrongdoing during an unrelated child custody case, calling the women's claims a "blatant smear campaign" with "unconscionable and unsubstantiated allegations" that were designed to portray Mr Weinberg in the "most horrendous light".

And his divorce lawyer Karen Silver previously told the Hollywood Reporter the claims were "strategically placed criminal allegations" stemming from "a heavily litigated and acrimonious custody dispute".

Mr Weinberg is alleged to have carried out his assaults, sometimes in his home, in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The LA Police Department is still investigating the case, and has urged further victims or anyone with information to contact detectives.

Mr Weinberg is expected to appear in court in LA on 25 October.