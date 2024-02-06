Erica Baker’s Disappearance: 25 years later - Wednesday at 5 on News Center 7

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, it will be 25 years since a Kettering girl disappeared while walking her dog.

News Center 7 has been following the case of Erica Baker’s disappearance since the beginning. She was 9 years old.

To this day, Baker’s body has never been found. Christian Gabriel admitted he was high when he hit Baker with his van and buried her body.

In 2005, Gabriel was convicted and served six years in prison for gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. However, he said he did not remember where Baker was buried. No one believed him.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright will dig deeper into the search for Baker’s body beginning at 5 p.m. You’ll hear from her parents and the detectives who are determined to bring Baker home.

>> RELATED: Nonprofit, police continue search for Erica Baker 24 years after disappearance