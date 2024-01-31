Erica Stefanko convicted again in pizza delivery murder case

Erica Stefanko has once again been convicted for her role in the pizza delivery murder case.

After deliberating for seven and a half hours over two days, a Summit County jury found the Rittman woman guilty Wednesday of aggravated murder and murder in the 2012 strangulation and beating death of Ashley Biggs.

Stefanko faces life in prison, with the only question being whether she will have the chance for parole. She will be sentenced at 1 p.m. Thursday by Summit County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer Towell.

Stefanko, 41, plans to appeal.

Stefanko was convicted of the same charges in her first trial in November 2020, but won the right to a new trial when an appellate court ruled that Chad Cobb, Stefanko’s ex-husband who is serving a life sentence for Biggs’ slaying, shouldn’t have been permitted to testify via video.

Stefanko’s second trial started last Monday, and wrapped up Tuesday afternoon, with jurors beginning their deliberations about 1:30 p.m.

Unlike in her first trial, Stefanko testified in her second trial, claiming that she made a bogus pizza delivery call that lured Biggs, 25, of Jackson Township, to where she was killed. She denied any knowledge of or part in the murder, though.

Stefanko is arrested seven years after Biggs’ slaying

Stefanko was arrested in November 2019 after New Franklin detectives said new information had come to light about her involvement in Biggs’ slaying in the parking lot of a closed New Franklin business in June 2012.

That included Stefanko making the fake call to Domino’s, where Biggs was a delivery driver, to draw Biggs to where she was killed.

Ashley Biggs

Biggs was tased, beaten and strangled with a zip tie.

At the time of Biggs’ murder, she and Cobb were embroiled in a heated custody dispute concerning their then-7-year-old daughter.

Cobb accepted a plea agreement in 2013 in which he pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and numerous other charges in exchange for not facing the death penalty. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Stefanko was convicted of aggravated murder and murder after a trial in November 2020 that happened at a time when few trials were proceeding because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her conviction was overturned in July 2022, with the appellate court focusing on Cobb’s remote testimony.

Cobb claims Stefanko shares the blame in Biggs’ slaying

Cobb, who appeared in person, testified during Stefanko’s retrial for more than six hours last week.

Cobb said he used a taser on Biggs and severely beat her, but Stefanko put zip ties on Biggs’ neck, hands and feet.

Cobb said he learned when he was in prison that Erica was having an affair with Mike Stefanko, his long-time close friend and employee, and was pregnant with Mike’s child.

Cobb, 42, is seeking to withdraw the plea in his case, with this request so far denied.

Biggs and Cobb’s daughter, who is now 18, testified that she overheard Stefanko make the fake pizza delivery call on the night of Biggs’ murder. Stefanko and Cobb had their four young children in their SUV as they drove to and from Wayne County that night.

Cindee Cobb, Chad’s mother, testified about a secret three-hour conversation she recorded of Stefanko in which she discussed Biggs’ murder.

Stefanko says she thought Cobb planned to plant drugs, not kill Biggs

Stefanko said during her testimony that Cobb was distraught when Biggs, who had been estranged from her daughter for several years, was granted temporary custody of her. She said Cobb hired an attorney and was determined to get his daughter back.

Stefanko said the two of them went to great lengths to try to hurt Biggs’ chances in the custody dispute, including planting marijuana in the car of Biggs’ girlfriend.

Erica Stefanko ponders a question from defense lawyer Jeff Laybourne while on the stand on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Akron, Ohio. Stefanko is being retried for her role in the 2012 murder of pizza delivery driver Ashley Biggs. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

When this didn’t work, Stefanko said Cobb came up with a new plan to plant meth in Biggs’ car.

Stefanko said she thought this was the plan on the night of June 12, 2012, when she ordered a pizza using a fake name that lured Biggs to where Cobb was waiting.

“Was the plan then or at any time to kill Ashley Biggs?” attorney Jeff Laybourne asked Stefanko.

“No,” Stefanko said. “Aside from the fact you don’t kill people, it wouldn’t have made any sense.”

Assistant Prosecutor Brian LoPrinzi, though, highlighted how often Stefanko lied during this case and asked why the jury should believe her version of what happened, which she told for the first time on the stand.

Stefanko admitted that she has lied but said she was telling the truth now.

Prosecutor: Stefanko played a part in the slaying

During her closing argument, Assistant Prosecutor Felicia Easter said Chad Cobb killed Biggs but Stefanko helped him.

“He didn’t do it alone,” she said. “That’s why we’re here. She played her part.”

Easter showed photos of Biggs’ badly injured body to the jury.

“This is not a meth plan gone wrong,” she said. “This is a murder carried out.”

Easter played several snippets of the three-hour conversation between Stefanko and Cindee Cobb. These included Stefanko saying:

“If everything was told as it happened, we would both be in prison now.”

“It took two of us.”

“Every time I hear a siren, I think, ‘They’re coming for me.’”

Attorney: Drug planting makes more sense than murder

Laybourne, though, said it would make more sense for Cobb and Stefanko to plan to plant meth on Biggs to hurt her chances in the custody dispute than to plot her demise. He said Cobb and Stefanko had tried this once before with marijuana.

“It’s more logical to go from marijuana to meth rather than marijuana to murder,” said Laybourne, who represented Stefanko with attorney Angie Kille.

Laybourne said murdering Biggs would automatically ,ake Cobb the chief suspect, which is what ultimately happened.

Laybourne noted that no physical evidence, such as DNA, linked Stefanko to the crime scene.

Laybourne said Cindee Cobb’s recording contains no specific reference to a plan to commit murder. He urged jurors to listen to the entire conversation.

“With no plan, it was not foreseeable for Erica to think Chad would do this,” Laybourne said.

Jurors find Stefanko guilty of both murder charges she faced

The jurors deliberated for three hours Tuesday and four and a half hours Monday, announcing they had reached a verdict about 1:30 p.m.

They found Stefanko guilty of aggravated murder that means purposely causing a person’s death with “prior calculation and design,” and murder that involves purposely causing a person’s death.

In Stefanko's sentencing, Towell can choose between life in prison with possible parole after 20 years and life without parole. Stefanko was sentenced to life in prison with possible parole after 30 years after her first trial.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

