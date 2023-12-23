Erich Murphy: It's never too late to find your faith

Jefferson Williams is not shy about telling people when he became a Christian. He knows exactly when he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Williams, who currently pastors at the First Baptist Church in Chenoa, is strongly convicted in his love of Jesus and in his telling of the many messages in the Bible. He has provided his congregation with an array of interesting and informative messages from the scriptures. He just knows.

Not every Christian can quickly note when he or she accepted Jesus Christ and became born again. I do not have such an “a-ha” moment. However, I still have accepted Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior and am proud to know that I am a Christian.

My journey began as a child. Like many people, I grew up going to Sunday school and church. I was baptized at the First United Methodist Church in Monmouth. My family changed churches around the time I was in kindergarten, and I grew up attending Faith United Presbyterian Church, which is affiliated with Monmouth College. It was there I received confirmation and became a member of that congregation.

Then came my college years. If there was a time when one's Christian actions were tested, it was during this time. At first, I was still attending church rather regularly.

Later, however, I started drifting away from attending church. I was pretty much a Christmas and Easter person. I spent more time working and partying than going to church and learning more about Jesus.

However, there was always something popping up to remind me of the greater good that is Jesus Christ. The first time I recall being made aware of the presence of the Lord in my life as a college student came when a young lady on my sister's floor would talk about Jesus on visits I made across the building.

This was at Western Illinois University in Macomb. I lived in Tanner Hall, which was a dorm for students ages 21 and older and was co-ed.

This young lady and I spoke often, kibitzing about most anything. But she was a Christian who read the Bible often and was not shy about talking about it. She seemed more than happy to talk with me about it, and I was a willing listener.

There were other encounters with Christians that left impressions, as well.

When I went to the University of South Carolina, I got an apartment a few miles away from campus. Other than relatives in a town about 30 miles northeast of Columbia, and my sister and her husband and kids who lived in Charlotte, I knew nobody.

So, there I was in downtown Columbia all alone. What is there to do? In looking for something that I could find comfort in, I found a church just two blocks from my apartment. I checked it out and then started attending somewhat regularly.

These are just two examples of when the Lord made His presence known to me when I wasn't expecting it. Coincidence? Could be, if you believe in such things.

For me, these were signs from God stating that He is keeping an eye on me. He knows what I am doing and that maybe I should start working my way back to Him.

When I got into the working world, I found it difficult to get to church. I was working three jobs — a full-time and two part-time — for a few years before I made my latest move. That would be in 1994 when I took a job at the Daily Leader.

Lo and behold, I was finding myself in familiar territory of straying away from Jesus Christ. Once again, He made his presence felt, and this time it stuck.

It was in 1996 when my wife and I married. Her family has a strong Christian background, and being with her has helped me become more than just a believer. I absolutely believe, even with all my faults and the continued sins I (like everyone else) commit, I am a Christian. I even experienced a reaffirmation of my faith through a second baptism.

As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, take the time to reflect on where you stand with Him. If you feel blessed, tell Him. If you need help, ask Him. It's only that one step back to change direction and begin a journey to God.

May you and your family be blessed this Christmas and all year.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Erich Murphy: It's never too late to find your faith