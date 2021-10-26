Erick Bengel: Everyday People: A crucial node in the public service network

Oct. 25—Renae Murphy figures she has processed about 60,000 reports as the staff assistant at the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies respond to calls and work their beats, their encounters become reports — from lost dogs and simple citations to robberies and murders — that find their way to Murphy.

She proofreads them, checks their accuracy — making sure, for example, that the dates are correct and the written times sync with the recorded times. If an incident warrants, she sends the report to agencies such as Circuit Court and the district attorney's office. Lately, she's been responsible for records requests and background checks.

She is a crucial node in the local public service network.

After more than 19 years at the sheriff's office, Murphy, 58, plans to retire next month.

The best part of the job, she said, has been "being part of such a professional team" and interacting with the public when they call or come into the office. "I'll miss that," she said.

Seated at the center of an endless flow of information, she has gotten to know the community in a way few have the chance.

That knowledge has a dark side.

Working at the sheriff's office means putting a face to the people who turn up in the reports, including the victims.

Early on in her time there, a man struck a woman with his car downtown. He was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and went to prison.

After the incident, the dead woman's family came into the office to pick up her effects and saw her picture on the front page of the newspaper.

"And all of a sudden, they just start screaming, 'That's her!' 'That's our daughter!'" Murphy remembered. "And that just sent chills down me."

These were not characters in a crime story, but real people whose lives were damaged.

Another guy who had gotten a DUII had to lose his concealed handgun license. He came into the sheriff's office and dropped it off. Then he went up into the hills and killed himself.

His widow showed up to retrieve his belongings. She was nice and pleasant, Murphy recalled. Then Murphy saw her minutes later in the freezer section of Safeway in Astoria and realized she had yet to learn how to switch from talking to victims in a professional setting to making conversation with them in public.

"I think we were both surprised to see each other, and weren't really sure what to say," she said.

The hardest report she has had to proofread was about a lady whose young daughter had been killed by the family Rottweiler. Murphy had a daughter around that same age. Her supervisor asked her if she needed help finishing the report. Murphy declined. "But it was hard," she said.

The job, she said, "does have that emotional toll on you."

Murphy has been involved in public service since she was young. She served in the U.S. Coast Guard for about a decade, one of the first women stationed at Tillamook Bay. She met her husband, Jay, there in the early 1980s. They now live in Brownsmead.

Her career at the sheriff's office began as a part-time gig under Sheriff John Raichl at the substation in Svensen, where she organized community events like the bicycle rodeos — a safety fair that teaches little bicyclists how to ride and older ones how to navigate traffic — and the Every 15 Minutes program, an anti-drunken driving effort aimed at high schoolers.

Murphy's husband is on the sheriff's office's Underwater Recovery Team, and her son was once a cadet at the agency.

Murphy has worked since she was 8, when she sold spudnuts — potato-based donuts — door to door. She has worked in occupational health and for the U.S. Census Bureau. Along the way, she has made time to travel on cruise ships and has seen about 30 countries.

When it comes to careers, she said, "No matter what you do, find something you enjoy."