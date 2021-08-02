Ericsson wins 5G radio contracts in China - sources

FILE PHOTO: An Ericsson sign is seen at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai
Supantha Mukherjee and Brenda Goh
·2 min read

By Supantha Mukherjee and Brenda Goh

STOCKHOLM/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Sweden's Ericsson won a 3% share in a joint 5G radio contract from China Telecom and China Unicom, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Nokia, which was expected to take away Ericsson's market share in China, did not receive any share, according to a tender document published by the Chinese companies.

While the tender document doesn't disclose the percentage wins, Huawei and ZTE were expected to have cornered a major share of the contracts, followed by state-owned Datang Telecom.

Ericsson, which had warned that it would lose market share in China due to the ban of Chinese equipment suppliers in Sweden, saw its share in China Mobile drop to 2% from 11% last year, while Nokia got 4% of the contracts announced https://www.reuters.com/technology/nokia-wins-first-5g-radio-contract-china-2021-07-19 in July.

European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies building 5G networks following diplomatic pressure from Washington, which alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. Huawei has repeatedly denied being a national security risk.

Nokia, which is back on the growth path after fixing its earlier product missteps and gaining share in several markets, said it was aware of the tender results in China.

"We respect the customers' decision and remain committed to continuing to support China Telecom and China Unicom’s business in the future," a spokesperson said.

This was the second phase of the 5G radio contracts by Chinese telecom operators and covers thousands of new base stations.

While Chinese markets are highly competitive and price sensitive, huge volumes of 5G gear being deployed in the country makes it an attractive market.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • After months of work, U.S. senators unveil $1 trillion infrastructure bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. senators introduced a sweeping $1-trillion bipartisan plan to invest in roads, bridges, ports, high-speed internet and other infrastructure, with some predicting the chamber could pass this week the largest public works legislation in decades. The massive infrastructure package, a goal that has eluded Congress for years, is a top legislative priority for Democratic President Joe Biden, who billed it on Sunday as the largest such investment in a century. Senators said the 2,702-page bill included $550 billion in new spending over five years for items such as roads, rail, electric vehicle charging stations and replacing lead water pipes on top of $450 billion in previously approved funds.

  • Man dies after being detained by Berlin police during demo

    Berlin police say a 49-year-old man has died after being detained by officers during protests Sunday against the German government's anti-coronavirus measures. Police said early Monday that the man had complained of tingling in his arm and chest while officers checked his ID in the capital's Mitte district, where thousands of protesters had rallied despite an official ban on demonstrations. Officers provided first aid to the man until an ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

  • COVID and Brexit-hit supply chains lead to 'sharp rise' in UK manufacturing costs

    According to Markit's monthly PMI, raw material, staff and skill shortages were all major factors stymieing output growth and contributing to a further marked increase in input purchasing.

  • China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as cities began introducing strict curbs to halt an increasingly severe outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The number of new cases in mainland China, reported as of July 31, was up from 55 reported a day earlier. The new cases included 53 domestically transmitted cases across eight provinces, bringing the total number of domestic cases in the past 10 days to 284 across 14 provinces and municipalities.

  • Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic leaders called on the Biden administration to immediately extend the nation's eviction moratorium, calling it a “moral imperative” to prevent Americans from being put out of their homes during a COVID-19 surge. An estimated 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction, some as soon as Monday. Congress was unable to pass legislation swiftly to extend the ban, which expired at midnight Saturday, and the Democratic leaders said in a statement that it was now up to President Joe Biden's administration to act.

  • US Women's Soccer Tied 0-0 With Canada at Half in Semifinals Match

    After 45 minutes, it remains a 0-0 tie between the U.S. womnes soccer team and Canada in the semifinals.

  • Chinese Stocks Jump as Beijing Signals More Economic Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities rallied by the most in ten weeks as traders turned buyers of everything from baijiu producers to construction firms on expectations of increased support for the economy.The benchmark CSI 300 Index rose 2.6%, its best day since May 25. Consumer shares led gains, with Kweichow Moutai Co. and Wuliangye Yibin Co. adding at least 4.5%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index gained 1.1%.Monday’s move higher follows a much-watched Politburo meeting Friday, which was seen to i

  • Opinion: Not allowing warm-ups 'obviously so dangerous' for gymnasts

    Gymnasts allowed one-touch warm-ups in qualifying, team and all-around final, but not before event finals, when they break out their riskiest skills.

  • XPeng Reported Record Deliveries in July. EV Stocks Are Hot.

    Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng delivered 8,040 vehicles in July. It's a new monthly record for the company.

  • Alibaba (BABA) Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know

    China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on August 3. Over the past six months, shares of the company have plunged 26%, and it is now trading at over $195. Given the macroeconomic recovery and accelerated digitalization in China, it is worth taking a look at Alibaba’s fundamentals ahead of the results. A strong set of numbers in fiscal Q1 could help the stock regain investors’ confidence, so let’s take a closer look at what analysts on the Stre