Ericsson opens lab in Canada to test new 5G tech

FILE PHOTO: The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Ericsson is opening a lab in Ottawa, Canada, to work with customers and partners on new 5G radio access networks (RAN) technologies, the company said on Wednesday.

The Swedish telecoms equipment maker said the technologies would include Open RAN, which would allow mobile operators to build networks that are not tied to a vendor.

"This initiative will help to test the limits of 5G connectivity, working closely with operators and enterprise customers globally, as the industry continues to adopt more open architectures," said Executive Vice President Fredrik Jejdling.

Ericsson is working with service providers such as KDDI, Orange, Softbank Corp and Turkcell, as well as partners such as Intel and Nvidia.

Nokia last year became https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nokia-5g-idUSKBN2480S0 the first major telecoms equipment maker to commit to adding open interfaces in its products that will allow mobile operators to build networks not linked to a vendor.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm. Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Google to contribute $29 million to new EU fund to fight fake news

    Alphabet unit Google will contribute 25 million euros ($29.3 million) to the newly set up European Media and Information Fund to combat fake news, the company said on Wednesday, amid criticism tech giants are not doing enough to debunk online disinformation. The European Media and Information Fund, launched by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and the European University Institute last week, aims to enlist researchers, fact-checkers, not-for-profits and other public interest-oriented bodies to help in the fight against fake news. "While navigating the uncertainty and challenges of the last year, it has proven more important than ever for people to access accurate information, and sort facts from fiction," Matt Brittin, head of Google's EMEA Business & Operations, said in a blog post.

  • Exclusive: China considering new bourse to attract overseas-listed firms - sources

    China is considering establishing a stock exchange to attract overseas-listed firms and bolster the global status of its onshore share markets, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The country's State Council has asked the top securities regulator to lead studies on how to design the exchange that would target Chinese firms listed in offshore markets such as Hong Kong and the United States, said the people. The government hopes the initiative would also lure marquee global firms such as Apple Inc and Tesla Inc, which would have the option of carving out local businesses and listing them on the new bourse, one of the people said.

  • Matt Gaetz denies relationship with a 17-year-old

    Gaetz alleged a former a Justice Department official — who he named on television — was trying to extort him and his family out of $25 million.

  • Deliveroo dives 30% as debut of the decade turns torrid

    Shares in Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30% in their trading debut on Wednesday, slicing more than 2 billion pounds off the company's valuation in a blow to the food delivery group and the London market for initial public offerings (IPO). The highly-anticipated listing, the biggest in the London market in a decade, had been hailed by British finance minister Rishi Sunak as a "true British tech success story" that could clear the way for more IPOs by fast-growing technology companies. But the debut had already been overshadowed as some of Britain's biggest investment companies shunned the listing, citing concerns about gig-economy working conditions and the share structure.

  • UK economy grew more than thought at end of miserable 2020

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's coronavirus-hammered economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the final three months of last year but still shrank by the most in more than three centuries in 2020 as a whole, official data showed on Wednesday. Gross domestic product increased by 1.3% between October and December last year from the previous three-month period, the Office for National Statistics said. In 2020, gross domestic product fell by 9.8% from 2019, only slightly less sharp than an initial estimate of a 9.9% slump.

  • Court lets woman's defamation suit vs. Trump proceed again

    Former President Donald Trump could face questioning under oath about a former “Apprentice” contestant's sexual assault allegations against him, following a ruling from New York's highest court Tuesday. Evidence-gathering has been on hold in Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit since Trump asked the high court last year to declare the that the presidency protected him from being sued in state courts. In a one-sentence ruling, the Court of Appeals tossed Trump's appeal as moot now that he's out of the White House.

  • Be at peace, meditate, Trump Buddha statue designer tells former president

    Chinese furniture maker Hong Jinshi first created a couple of pint-sized statues of former U.S. President Donald Trump meditating in a Buddhist pose as a fun project for himself last year. Six months on, Hong's amusing hobby has turned into a small side-hustle, with a workshop in the town of Dehua in Fujian province on track to produce an inaugural batch of 250 statues of Trump dressed in Buddhist robes with his legs crossed. Hong was inspired by the potential contrast provided by the two extremisms of Buddhism and a former leader known for his sharp outbursts.

  • Here’s why Lockheed’s F-35 program remains vital to U.S. security, Fort Worth economy

    The Biden administration and Congress shouldn’t entertain proposals to cut the vital aircraft, a union leader argues.

  • Mother of injured Capitol officer calls out Republicans who downplay Capitol riot: 'How dare you?'

    Terry Fanone says it’s outrageous that so many members of Congress who witnessed the attack on the Capitol stay silent as misinformation is spread about it.

  • Changed the Game: Yani Tseng quickly found success, but took years to fully realize her love for golf

    Now, 10 years after her rise to the top of the LPGA, Tseng is back — but this time, she's got a new attitude, a healthy mindset, and she's doing it all for herself.

  • US, China consulted on safety as their crafts headed to Mars

    As their respective spacecrafts headed to Mars, China and the U.S. held consultations earlier this year in a somewhat unusual series of exchanges between the rivals. China's National Space Agency confirmed Wednesday that it had working-level meetings and communications with NASA from January to March “to ensure the flight safety" of their crafts.

  • H&M releases new statement following Xinjiang controversy, says China is a 'very important market'

    The fashion retailer released a new statement dated March 31, that said that China was a "very important market."

  • Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on ‘Dumb’ Anti-Vaxxers Ron DeSantis and Marjorie Taylor Greene

    via YouTubeJimmy Kimmel really summed up the current state of the Republican Party on Tuesday when he set up his next monologue topic as “kind of unbelievable but also par for the course.”“We now have controversies where we never had them before,” the late-night host said, referring to current right-wing freakout over the so-called “vaccine passports” that the Biden administration is currently developing in conjunction with various private entities. “If you have a vaccine passport,” Kimmel explained, you will be able to do things like travel or go to concerts and sporting events. “But unfortunately many Republicans aren’t on board with that.”And he began with Ron DeSantis, “the terrible governor of Florida,” who declared his opposition to the idea of requiring vaccinations to enter crowded spaces. “Which is very rich coming from the party that wants nine forms of identification before you can vote,” Kimmel shot back.Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Drunken Wedding Toast’“But Ron DeSantis isn't the only dope who opposes the passport,” he continued. “None other than Klan Mom herself, Marjorie Taylor Greene, believes there are biblical implications!”From there, Kimmel played the truly unhinged clip of Rep. Greene calling the vaccine passports “Biden’s mark of the beast.”“Poor Joe Biden,” Kimmel joked. “How do you reach across the aisle when the other side thinks you have hooves? What a dumb person. Everyone knows, the Mark of the beast is Zuckerberg.” As for Greene’s confident assertion that the plan amounts to “fascism or communism,” the host informed her that “fascism and communism are literally opposite things.”“It’s why Germany and the Soviet Union fought in World War II,” he added. “But they both have ‘ism’ in ’em so you know they’re bad things. Fascism, communism… astigmatism, all bad things!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Database reveals secrets of China's loans to developing nations, says study

    The terms of China's loan deals with developing countries are unusually secretive and require borrowers to prioritise repayment of Chinese state-owned banks ahead of other creditors, a study of a cache of such contracts showed on Wednesday. The dataset - compiled over three years by AidData, a U.S. research lab at the College of William & Mary - comprises 100 Chinese loan contracts with 24 low- and middle-income countries, a number of which are struggling under mounting debt burdens amid the economic fallout from the COVID-10 pandemic. Much focus has turned to the role of China, which is the world's biggest creditor, accounting for 65% of official bilateral debt worth hundreds of billions of dollars across Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

  • The cost of speaking up against China

    Uyghurs abroad describe a pattern of harassment and intimidation they say is designed to silence them.

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.

  • The COVID-19 vaccine side effects you can expect based on your age, sex, and dose

    Side effects are generally more pronounced among women and younger adults, especially after their second dose - unless they've had COVID-19 before.

  • Report: Rep. Matt Gaetz under investigation for sexual relationship with 17-year-old

    Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for a sexual relationship he had with a 17-year-old girl, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

  • Here’s what marijuana actually does to your body and brain

    As of Election Day 2020, 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where adults can legally buy cannabis. Here's what we know about the drug.

  • Biden's dog Major bites again at White House

    Major had been sent to Delaware for training after biting a White House employee earlier this month.