Ericsson says U.S. DoJ deems investigation disclosure insufficient

FILE PHOTO: A general view of an exterior of the Ericsson headquarters in Stockholm
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Ericsson has been informed that disclosures it made to the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) about an internal investigation into conduct in Iraq were insufficient, the company said on Wednesday.

At this stage it is premature to predict the outcome of this matter, Ericsson said in a statement.

In 2019, Ericsson signed a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with the DoJ, paid more than $1 billion to resolve a different series of probes into corruption, and agreed to cooperate with the department for ongoing investigations.

Last month the company disclosed that an internal investigation in 2019 had found serious breaches of its compliance rules in Iraq, including evidence of corruption-related misconduct and improper use of sales agents and consultants.

While the company did not comment on whether the DoJ was informed about the investigation, people familiar with the matter told Reuters that the DoJ was aware of the investigation.

The DoJ has now determined that Ericsson breached the DPA by failing to make disclosures related to the investigation subsequent to signing the DPA on Dec. 6, 2019.

Ericsson said it was in communication with the DOJ regarding the facts and circumstances of the breach determination.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Thai Tourism Revival Faces Risk From Ruble Slump, Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunging ruble, flight cancellations and money-transfer difficulties are prompting Russian and European tourists to cancel trips to Thailand, a blow to the Asian nation’s tourism-revival efforts.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBiden Assails

  • Asian markets fall, oil tops $100 a barrel as Ukraine war rages

    Asian stock markets slid Wednesday and oil prices surged more than $5 per barrel as Russian forces stepped up attacks on Ukrainian cities.

  • Stocks Drop as Oil at $110 Sows Fears for Growth: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a selloff Wednesday as the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia triggered a record-setting surge in commodities, darkening the economic outlook and bolstering demand for sovereign bonds.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBiden

  • CB vs. BRK.B: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    CB vs. BRK.B: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Solicitor, lawyer file complaints against SC Judge Mullen for her role in Murdaugh case

    “Judge Mullen’s pattern of alleged conduct threatens to erode public trust in our judiciary,” 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe wrote to the South Carolina judges’ disciplinary commission.

  • Alex Murdaugh update: Attorneys file federal lawsuit to stop release of jailhouse phone calls

    Attorneys seek to stop future recordings from being publicized – at least until after the pre-trial defendant has had his time in court.

  • Judge defends move to toss Palin's libel case against NYT

    The judge presiding over Sarah Palin's defamation case against The New York Times said he was unfamiliar with push notifications and didn't realize news of his decision to toss out the lawsuit would reach jurors deliberating simultaneously. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said in a written decision released Tuesday that he was “frank to confess” that he was unfamiliar with the term “push notifications” and did not “fully appreciate the potential for jurors to be involuntarily informed” about his plans. The libel lawsuit by Palin, a one-time Republican vice-presidential candidate, centered on the newspaper's 2017 editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting, which Palin asserted damaged her reputation and career.

  • A Chinese firm is giving up on its long delayed US-Hong Kong undersea cable

    Citing a challenging "international situtaion", Dr. Peng Group decided to cut losses on its ill-fated trans-Pacific internet cable project.

  • Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers sue Richland County jail chief to stop release of more phone calls

    The release of jail inmates’ taped phone calls in response to an FOI request, as unprecedented as that is, appears to be legal, says one of South Carolina’s foremost media lawyers.

  • A Florida contractor fined $50,000 for lying to OSHA to avoid safety violation citations

    A Jacksonville-area contractor tried to avoid a proposed $199,178 in workplace safety fines by trying to fool an OSHA inspector that his company wasn’t the one working on the jobsite.

  • Greece police officer says report was intended to 'destroy' career, threatens lawsuit

    "... Officer Voelkl came to believe that politicians had taken control of the situation and instead of transparency and disclosure there would be subterfuge and cover-up."

  • Arbutus files patent infringement lawsuit against Moderna related to COVID shot

    Arbutus Biopharma Corp on Monday sued Moderna Inc in Delaware federal court, claiming Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine infringes its patents. Arbutus and Genevant Sciences said in the lawsuit that Arbutus' technology for delivering mRNA was responsible for Moderna's ability to get its vaccines out in record time. Arbutus and Genevant, a joint venture between Arbutus and Roivant Sciences Ltd, told the court that the lawsuit was necessary because Moderna had "consistently declined to engage meaningfully in licensing discussion."

  • Patent Ruling Is a Setback for Gene-Editing Firms Tied to Crispr Nobelists

    The decision is a setback for Intellia Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics, and Caribou Biosciences, and a win for Editas Medicine and Beam Therapeutics.

  • A top SEC official says crypto companies that admit violations of securities laws won't get an amnesty: report

    Crypto regulation is at the top of the SEC's agenda, and a crackdown on digital assets is a key focus for it this year under chair Gary Gensler.

  • Australia lawsuit accuses Crown Resorts of 'innumerable' money laundering breaches

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -An Australian government agency filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd of "serious and systemic noncompliance" with anti-money laundering laws, complicating a $6.3 billion buyout by Blackstone Inc. In a Federal court filing, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) said the company started by billionaire James Packer failed its due diligence obligations "innumerable" times from 2016 to 2020, leaving it and the country's financial system "vulnerable to criminal exploitation". "As a result of (Crown's) non-compliance, the Australian and global community and financial system has been exposed to systemic ML/TF risks over many years," AUSTRAC said in a legal filing, using acronyms for money laundering and terrorism financing.

  • Timothy Hutton Sues ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Producer for Dropping Him

    Timothy Hutton has sued Leverage: Redemption producer Electric Entertainment, claiming it breached his deal by releasing him from the reboot after he was accused of sexual assault. According to the complaint, Hutton’s agreement to star, executive produce and direct at least one episode of Leverage: Redemption included a “pay-or-play” provision that guaranteed the actor at […]

  • Jussie Smollett Seeks New Trial After Guilty Verdict For Falsely Reporting A Hate Crime

    The actor claims his constitutional rights were violated in the original trial where he was found guilty.

  • Florida Mexican restaurant didn’t pay earned OT or server wages, owed workers $118,000

    The owners of Rosy’s Mexican Restaurant in Jacksonville are paying $118,042 in back wages and damages after getting caught not paying employees for work, the U.S. Department of Labor announced.

  • AstraZeneca, Swiss firm Neurimmune ink $760 million deal for antibody drug

    AstraZeneca's rare diseases unit Alexion and Neurimmune - the firm behind the discovery of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug aducanumab - will work on evaluating a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. Under the agreement, Alexion would pay Neurimmune an upfront payment of $30 million and it would be eligible for payments of up to $730 million upon completion of some targets, plus royalties on sales, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

  • Dutch watchdog fines Apple again; company argues it has complied

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch antitrust regulator on Monday issued a sixth weekly fine of 5 million euro ($5.7 million) against Apple for failure to comply with an order to open its App Store to alternative forms of payment for dating apps in the Netherlands. Earlier on Monday, Reuters reported that Apple has sent a letter to the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) arguing it has already complied with the watchdog's order. However, the ACM said in a statement it was not aware of any change in Apple's position and it imposed the new fine.