Ericsson shareholder Cevian to vote against board members at AGM

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Activist investor Cevian Capital, one of Ericsson's largest shareholders, said on Monday it will vote against granting discharge to the company's board members, as well as its president, at the annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.

Ericsson has been under fire from the U.S. Justice Department and its shareholders for not properly disclosing that its investigation in 2019 had showed the company may have paid militant organizations in Iraq.

"We still lack the information necessary to make an informed judgment of what went wrong, why, and who should be held responsible," Cevian said in a statement. "Given the lack of information and the magnitude of the damage, we have no choice but to hold the entire board accountable."

Under Swedish Companies Act, the company or shareholders can bring action against board members or the CEO if a group representing at least 10% shares of the company votes against ratifying acts of the CEO in the past year.

Cevian owns just under 5% shares in Ericsson.

If a board member or the CEO is granted discharge from liability at the AGM, the company or its shareholders may not be able claim damages related to the person's management of the company during the financial year.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Recommended Stories

  • UK's Ted Baker rebuffs U.S. PE firm's takeover proposals

    Sycamore raised its offer for Ted Baker to 137.5 pence per share, valuing the retailer at 253.8 million pounds ($333.65 million), after its initial proposal of 130 pence per share was turned down by the British group. The revised proposal represents a premium of 39.2% over Ted Baker's closing price on March 17, when the Sycamore approach was first reported. Ted baker shares traded as high as 30 pounds in 2015, but have since crashed to trade at 126.2 pence as of Friday close.

  • Telecom Italia boosted by private equity suitors

    MILAN (Reuters) -Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) rose on Monday after the Italian telecoms group confirmed it had received a non-binding proposal from CVC Capital Partners for a minority stake in its enterprise services arm. The approach fits with the plans of newly-appointed TIM Chief Executive Pietro Labriola to split TIM's service businesses from its domestic fixed network operations. TIM added in its statement that its talks with U.S. fund KKR to assess the "attractiveness, actuality and deliverability" of its non-binding 10.8 billion euro offer for the group as a whole were ongoing.

  • Former aircraft designer Shimada may find silver lining in Toshiba gloom

    The crisis at Toshiba Corp may have a silver lining for new boss Taro Shimada, allowing him to keep - at least for now - businesses pivotal to his digital strategy that predecessors had planned to sell. Investors last week voted down management's plan to spin off Toshiba's devices unit, as well as a rival shareholder proposal to solicit buyout offers. But it could give Shimada, a former aircraft designer and Siemens AG executive, leeway for his plan to boost subscription revenue by tying software to hardware.

  • Pfizer, Moderna and J&J Face Shareholder Pressure to Broaden Covid-19 Vaccine Access

    Socially conscious investors have added resolutions to annual proxy ballots asking the companies to make their Covid-19 shots more available to poorer countries, including transferring their technological know-how.

  • U.K. Cuts Its Stake in NatWest to Below Half: The London Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineNatWest Group Plc: The British bank will no longer be mostly owned by the U.K. government after it b

  • ‘The Voltage Effect’ Review: Do We Have a Winner?

    The former chief economist at Uber has sound advice for innovators who, after modest success with an idea or product, would ‘go big’ with it.

  • Scottish Widows cuts out $2 billion of tobacco, coal investments

    British pensions provider Scottish Widows will no longer invest in tobacco stocks and will cut back further on coal investments as it expands its responsible investment strategy, it said on Monday. Scottish Widows, part of Lloyds Banking Group, said this added a further 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) to its exclusions, bringing total divestments from firms deemed to pose a threat to the pension provider's environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals to 3 billion pounds. The firm said it would not invest in any company deriving more than 10% of its revenue from tobacco, which it said meant excluding all tobacco manufacturers and major distributors.

  • Exclusive-Hasbro snubs Alta Fox board nominee offer in settlement talks-sources

    Hasbro Inc has turned down a settlement offer from Alta Fox Capital Management LLC to have only one of its nominees added to the U.S. toy maker's board of directors, making a shareholder vote over the dispute likely, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The two sides have been discussing how to avert a proxy contest after Alta Fox, a hedge fund that holds a 2.5% stake in Hasbro, nominated five directors to the company's eleven-member board last month. Alta Fox has privately indicated to Hasbro, the maker of Dungeons & Dragons and Play-Doh, that it would settle for two new directors, as long as one of them is one of the five Alta Fox nominees, and a board committee focused on capital allocation, the sources said.

  • SK Hynix CEO says top shareholder to secure $1.6 billion for M&A in chips, blockchain

    The CEO of South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix said on Monday that its largest shareholder, SK Square, is considering merger and acquisition deals involving chip companies. "We are considering investment in companies ranging from those that are big in scale to those that are small," Co-CEO of SK Hynix Park Jung-ho, who is also CEO of SK Square, said at the latter's annual shareholders meeting. SK Square, which owns 20.1% of SK Hynix, plans to secure 2 trillion won ($1.63 billion) or more of its own for investments over the next three years, as well as establish a joint investment base with domestic and foreign investors, to invest intensively in areas such as chips and blockchain.

  • These money and investing tips can help you read the stock market’s changing signs

    MUTUAL FUNDS WEEKLY Don’t miss these top money and investing features: The ‘wisdom of crowds’ can cost you when the stock market is in turmoil Convinced the stock market’s next two years will be like the past two? Don’t bet on it.

  • Shanghai lockdown hurts oil, bonds and yen take a beating

    Oil prices slid on Monday as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai fueled worries about weak demand, while the yen's stomach-churning descent continued as the Bank of Japan stood in the way of higher yields. World stocks were largely flat, holding their ground in the face of another brutal selloff in major bond markets. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields pushed decisively above the 2.5%-marker for the first time since 2019, two-year bond yields in the Netherlands and Belgium turned positive for the first time since 2014 and even Japanese yields defied central bank intervention to hit fresh six-year highs.

  • Dividend Stocks Don’t Yield Ballast for Your Portfolio. That’s Why You Need Bonds.

    High-yielding dividend stocks got crushed during the 2007-09 recession, a reality that points up why well-balanced portfolios still need bonds.

  • The Week Ahead – A Busy Economic Calendar and Geopolitics in Focus

    From the U.S, nonfarm payrolls and inflation will draw plenty of interest alongside Eurozone inflation numbers. News updates on Russia will also be key.

  • When Investing for the Long Term Still Isn’t Long Enough

    The 1970s provide an unfortunate lesson for today's market turmoil: In some cases investing for 10 or 15 years is not long-term enough, writes Rick Bookstaber.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying No Matter What the Stock Market Does Next

    Investors should use the current market volatility to scoop up these companies and hold them for the next decade.

  • 3 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Tech stocks have been volatile on the prospect of surging interest rates. Now may be a great time to buy discounted growth stocks, but you have to be selective.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These well-known, profitable, and time-tested Dow components can make you a millionaire by the turn of the decade.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.7% to 15.6%, are screaming buys following a peak decline of 22% in the Nasdaq.

  • With the US dollar's dominance in question, here's how China's yuan could become a global reserve currency — and why it wouldn't be all bad

    "But whether the yuan could be perceived as a store of value — a safe haven during uncertainty or war — that is a much more difficult thing."