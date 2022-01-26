Ericsson Webinar: Solving the Digital Divide One Community at a Time

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Ericsson

If your community suffers from insufficient broadband capabilities, and you are eager to make a difference in closing the digital divide while taking advantage of new available funding, you should attend this insightful webinar.

Technology and budget options in rural communities

5G Fixed wireless as a powerful alternative

Wireless broadband routers for different use cases

Lessons learned from successful deployment in Tennessee

Join Ericsson, Cradlepoint and Newport Utilities on February 16 at 11am eastern for an impactful webinar that will help you understand the role that 5G and wireless can play in your plans to bridge the digital divide.

Speakers:Kelly Hill, Executive Editor, RCR Wireless NewsPeter Linder, Head of 5G Marketing, Ericsson North AmericaJohn Yazlle, Head of Fixed Wireless Access, EricssonDonna Johnson, Senior Vice President of Marketing, CradlepointChris Calhoun, VP, Operations and Technology, Newport Utilities

To register for the webinar, click here.

