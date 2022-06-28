Ericsson's $6.2 billion Vonage takeover delayed over U.S. review

FILE PHOTO: The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm
·1 min read

OSLO/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Ericsson said on Tuesday the closing of its $6.2 billion Vonage acquisition was delayed to the end of July, from the first half of the year, due to a pending investigation by a U.S. national security panel.

The Swedish telecom equipment maker agreed to buy cloud communications firm Vonage in all-cash deal in November, as part of its efforts to broaden its 5G portfolio.

But, since then, Ericsson has faced a bribing scandal in Iraq that has led to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) opening investigations against the company.

Several analysts had estimated that the probes could either delay getting approval for the deal from U.S. regulators or even derail it.

The deal is currently under review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency panel that reviews foreign investments for potential national security risks.

"Given that the committee's review is ongoing, we cannot comment on any specifics," an Ericsson spokesperson said.

Ericsson also said both the companies were working closely with CFIUS and the deal has cleared all other requisite foreign and U.S. regulatory approval requirements. The deal is one of the largest in Ericsson's history.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's Sayona, partner approve restart of Quebec lithium plant operation

    Shares of Sayona Mining jumped nearly 18% to A$0.165 by 0527 GMT, hitting their highest since June 7, while the broader market rose more than half a percent. The proposed upgrade and restart of the Québec-based North American Lithium (NAL) operation have been funded through cash contributions by both Sayona and Piedmont Lithium. Piedmont has a 25% stake in Sayona Quebec, the Sayona Mining unit which owns NAL.

  • Credit Suisse to Lean on Wealth Unit, Technology in Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG vowed to boost the business with rich clients and cut costs through simplifying technology as it seeks to emerge from two years of scandal and losses. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Cha

  • Hedge funds turn tail as commodities crumble on recession rumble: McGeever

    That has basically been the strategy for commodity hedge funds for the last couple of years, but it is fast losing its luster. Crude oil, industrial metals and a range of agricultural commodities are down significantly from their peaks earlier this year - in some cases by up to 50% - as rising interest rates increase the likelihood of U.S. and global recession. For all that hedge funds are supposed to be quick-thinking, nimble operators with the freedom and flexibility to go short as well as long - they are the smartest guys in the room, after all - the reality is rather different.

  • Norway could allow airline SAS to convert debt to equity

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway will support a plan by airline SAS to convert debt into equity under certain conditions but does not plan to remain a long-term stakeholder, Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre said on Tuesday. SAS owes the state about 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($153 million) from loans made during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that these can be converted into equity under certain conditions. SAS this year set out a plan to cut costs, convert debt and attract fresh cash from equity investors and said that restructuring was needed to prevent the carrier from running out of money.

  • UPS CEO Carol Tome’s Key to Success? Beards, Tattoos, and Rising Margins.

    CFO Brian Newman explains how the delivery company has changed since CEO Carol Tome took the helm in mid 2020.

  • Valeo strikes deal to deliver driving assistance systems to BMW's electric vehicle platform

    French car parts company Valeo said on Tuesday it had won a major contract with BMW to equip the German carmaker's upcoming electric vehicle platform with its advanced driving assistance systems. The platform, on which BMW is planning to build up its bestselling 3 series sedan among other models, is a core part of the carmaker's strategy to reach a 50% share for electric vehicles in its global sales by 2030. Valeo said it would provide the ADAS domain controller, sensors and software for parking and maneuvering for BMW's platform generation called "Neue Klasse"*, due to launch in 2025.

  • India’s cryptocurrency exchanges are shifting to friendlier countries

    The global cryptocurrency crash and stringent Indian rules and regulatory tweaks have crippled the industry.

  • General Motors EV Partner Sees Director Buy More Stock

    MP Materials director Randall Weisenburger just bought $1 million of shares of the rare-earths miner.

  • Bluepeak Partners with ClearComp for Sales Compensation Automation and Data Integration

    Bluepeak, an innovative internet provider, has selected ClearComp as their provider of choice to provide tools to manage the ecosystems of sales compensation and incentives.

  • Nike Direct-to-consumer Sales Help Counter China Declines

    Nike Direct has been a bright spot in challenging time for the sports giant.

  • G7 poised to cap Russian gas prices as it turns the screws on Putin - live updates

    Andrew Bailey faces Bank of England mutiny over staff pay rise Heathrow warns travel chaos will last until 2026 as regulator cuts landing fees FTSE 100 rises 0.8pc to two-week high Alison Rose: Entrepreneurial women are being snubbed by investors Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Jefferies’ Revenue Slips as Market Turmoil Crimps Dealmaking

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. said investment-banking and capital-markets revenue slipped 31% from a year earlier, while still beating analysts’ estimates, as a turbulent geopolitical and macroeconomic picture chilled the pace of deal activity.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Te

  • World Bank’s Reinhart Sees More Debt Distress Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The list of emerging-markets countries facing debt distress is quickly mounting as global interest rates rise, according to World Bank Group Chief Economist Carmen Reinhart.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Char

  • REITs Monday Morning Movement: Realty Income Down, Medical Properties Trust Up

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) traded in different directions at the open on Monday as investors decided which to buy and which to sell: See also: Jeff Bezos-Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Acquires Another $23 Million Worth Of Single-Family Rental Homes Among the major REITs, Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) is down at the open, off by 0.85%. Realty Income is the net-lease operation that pays a monthly dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) is selling off this morning, it’s

  • Amazon, Target suggest Wall Street remains 'overly optimistic' on consumers

    Retail earnings don't yet expect to be pricing in a recession that more and more investors are convinced is coming down the pike.

  • One of China’s Top Tech Investors Sees Crackdown Turning Point

    (Bloomberg) -- The founder of one of China’s biggest private equity investors said the nation’s tech firms are turning a corner after a recent rout wiped out nearly $2 trillion in market value at its peak. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs

  • Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to Build $5 Billion Chip Plant in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalWafers Co. plans to build a $5 billion semiconductor silicon-wafer facility that will be the biggest of its kind on American soil, as the country contends with the fallout from a global shortage of chips.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyu

  • Bankman-Fried denies rumors of FTX-Robinhood deal

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down how FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has denied rumors of making an acquisition deal with Robinhood.

  • Analysis-Food export bans, from India to Argentina, risk fueling inflation

    It only took 24 hours last month for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in India - the world's second-largest producer of wheat - to shelve its plans to "feed the world". In April, Modi had said publicly that the world's most populous democracy was ready to fill part of the gap left by Ukraine in global grains markets by increasing its wheat exports, following five consecutive record harvests. India traditionally exports only a modest amount of wheat, retaining most of its crop for domestic consumption.

  • Julius Baer CEO says Switzerland needs two big banks to fuel competition - report

    Switzerland needs two big banks to fuel competition, the chief executive officer of Julius Baer said in a newspaper interview amid speculation about the future of Credit Suisse, the second-biggest lender after UBS. Credit Suisse is trying to turn the page on costly scandals that prompted a near total reshuffle of top management and a restructuring seeking to curtail risk-taking. A report this month that State Street Bank planned a takeover bid - since denied - briefly sent its shares soaring.