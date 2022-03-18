Erie 15-year-old charged after police say he took Uber to armed heist of Family Dollar

Erie police detectives investigating the armed robbery of a westside discount store in January said they determined the suspects used an Uber to take them to the scene of the crime.

Investigators said information in the case also led them to charge a 15-year-old boy with taking part in the heist.

Detectives on Thursday charged Angel D. Knox as an adult with offenses including felony counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and carrying a firearm without a license in the Jan. 20 robbery of the Family Dollar store at 450 W. Eighth St.

Authorities are still working to identify the other suspect in the crime, Erie police Lt. Michael Hertel said Friday.

The robbery is the latest in a spate of serious crimes that police allege were committed by juveniles or involved juvenile victims in the city of Erie. The rise in juvenile crime during the pandemic has led the Unified Erie anti-crime initiative, which includes police departments and social service agencies, to focus their efforts on juveniles of middle-school age.

The robbery of the Family Dollar happened on Jan. 20 at about 4:40 p.m. According to police, two males wearing all black clothing entered the store. One of the males approached a store employee who was behind the counter and pointed a handgun at the employee's face, detectives wrote in Knox's criminal complaint.

The employee opened the cash register and the suspects took the cash drawer and left with more than $100, according to information in the complaint.

Investigators said they reviewed surveillance video that showed two suspects fleeing east on West Eighth Street from the store and entering an apartment building in the 400 block of West Eighth Street. One of the suspects was wearing black pants with a white stripe halfway down the leg and was carrying the cash drawer, according to information in the complaint.

Detectives also reviewed other surveillance videos that they said showed a green Honda dropping two suspects off at the intersection of West Eighth and Chestnut streets before the suspects walked toward the store.

Investigators determined that the Honda was being used as an Uber, and they learned that the Uber's pickup location was in the 1200 block of Buffalo Road and the drop-off location was in the 400 block of West Eighth Street, investigators wrote in the complaint. The address listed for Knox in his criminal complaint is in the 1200 block of Buffalo Road.

Investigators wrote that they received information that led them to identify Knox as a suspect in the robbery. Police additionally learned from witnesses that they saw money and change spread out on a table in the West Eighth Street apartment the suspects entered after the robbery, according to the complaint.

Knox came to the Erie police station on Thursday and told investigators his address is in the 1200 block of Buffalo Road. He was wearing black pants with a white stripe halfway down the leg, detectives wrote in the complaint.

Erie police charged Knox as an adult in the robbery under the Fisher Bill, a state law that permits juveniles accused of committing violent crimes to be charged as adults. Knox was arraigned Thursday night by Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Tom Carney, who set bond at $100,000, and he was placed in the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center.

