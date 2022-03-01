Erie 15-year-old facing charges in shooting, chase near East 11th and Ash streets

A 15-year-old boy was detained on charges that he fled police and will face additional charges after Erie police said they identified him as the person who fired multiple gunshots in an eastside neighborhood on Monday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred in the area of East 11th and Ash streets on Monday at about 10:55 a.m. Officers were called to the area after witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from outside, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said on Tuesday.

One witness reported seeing someone running from the area, but lost sight of the person, Lorah said.

Police located multiple shell casings in the 900 block of Ash Street and believe the gunshots were fired at a vehicle traveling through the area, according to Lorah. There were no reports of injuries.

Officers were given descriptions of two possible suspects and spotted them in the area, and as officers approached the pair they ran off in different directions, Lorah said.

One of the suspects, the 15-year-old boy, was apprehended in a yard in the 400 block of East 11th Street and was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and failure to comply with a police order, he said.

Officers later reviewed surveillance video of the incident and identified the 15-year-old as the shooter, Lorah said. The boy, who was detained, will face additional charges in the incident, he said.

Erie police had not located the second suspect and had not recovered a gun as of Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie shootings: 15-year-old facing charges after gunshots fired