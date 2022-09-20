Erie 18-year-old charged with assaulting teen, wrestling for gun when shot fired in Millcreek Mall

Millcreek Township police accuse an 18-year-old Erie man of beating up a teenager before getting into a fight with another person and wrestling over a gun when the weapon fired inside the Millcreek Mall on Sunday afternoon, sending shoppers scrambling and closing some stores for a time.

James E. Troop III was in Millcreek police custody on Tuesday afternoon and was awaiting arraignment on felony counts of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and on misdemeanor counts including recklessly endangering and corruption of minors.

Police accuse Troop of being one of six teenagers who were involved in an altercation and fight near the mall's food court on Sunday afternoon when someone brandished a gun and the weapon fired during the altercation, sending a bullet into the ceiling.

No one was injured in the shooting, which sent local and state police racing to the mall complex.

No one else had been charged in the incident as of Tuesday afternoon. The ongoing investigation by Millcreek police detectives includes working to identify all of the suspects involved and determining who had the gun, according to police.

The shooting

The shooting was reported on Sunday at 3:57 p.m. According to investigators, three teenagers got into an altercation with three other teenagers near the Macy's entrance by the food court. A fight broke out, and at one point someone produced a gun and it fired a shot into the mall's ceiling.

The six teens all fled the area after the shooting. One was apprehended near the Men's Wearhouse store south of the main mall building, and two others were apprehended in Erie by the Pennsylvania State Police, according to Millcreek police. Investigators said the three were questioned and later released pending further investigation.

Officers recovered a gun suspected of being involved in the shooting, police reported on Monday.

The Millcreek Mall remained open following the shooting, although some stores near the area of the shooting closed. The entire mall closed at its normal time 6 p.m. Sunday.

The allegations

Millcreek police charge in the criminal complaint against Troop that he was identified through mall surveillance video as the male who is seen fighting with a juvenile. The video showed Troop picking the juvenile up and dropping him to the ground, with the juvenile's face striking the ground. The juvenile, whom police did not identify by name or age, then appeared to be unconscious, investigators wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.

According to investigators, the teen who was assaulted suffered injuries to his head and face, including having a tooth knocked out.

Detectives wrote that Troop was still on top of the assault victim when he was seen on video engaging in a fight with another juvenile. During that time, other unidentified suspects approached the assault victim and kicked him in the head, according to information in the affidavit.

As Troop and the other juvenile fought, the two began to wrestle for control of a black Taurus G25 9 mm handgun, detectives wrote in the affidavit. During the struggle for the gun, one round was fired into the ceiling, investigators said.

Troop was then seen fleeing the area with a dark object in his hand, which police believed to be the firearm. The gun was later recovered in the parking lot outside of the mall, according to information in the affidavit.

Anyone with information that could assist in the ongoing shooting investigation is asked to call Millcreek Police Detective Ryan Bolash at 814-838-9515, ext. 436, or call 814-836-9271 or leave a tip online at millcreektownship.com/331/tip-line.

