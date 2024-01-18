Erie anti-abortion group, People for Life, heading to 51st March for Life in D.C.

People for Life is heading to the 51st annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

The anti-abortion group, which has traveled by bus to the March for Life every year since the first March on Jan. 22, 1974, will send roughly 55 Erie-area residents, to include 20 Gannon University students representing the Students for Life organization, to participate in the event.

The March for Life rally, which begins Friday at noon, typically involves tens of thousands of people converging on the National Mall and then marching on Capitol Hill. The event takes place every January on or around the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion in all 50 states.

Pro-life activists take part in the 49th annual March for Life, on January 21, 2022, in Washington, DC. The march takes place every year on the anniversary of US Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade in 1973. The march drew a large crowd in 2022 as the US Supreme Court turns its attention to a Mississippi abortion case that could affect the legality of abortion across the nation.

While the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, the March continues to rally to change laws at the state and federal level and change the culture, according to the March for Life website.

"We want to keep human life issues up front and center and this is a issue that affects the character of the entire nation," said People for Life Executive Director Tim Broderick.

The Erie group, which plans to return to Erie Saturday, will have an opportunity to tour Washington, D.C., and attend a reception hosted by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, of Butler, R-16th Dist.

Are seats still available?

Broderick said a few seats on the bus are still available. Those interested can email office@peopleforlife.org.

Attendees can also use the same email to find out where to board the bus and details about the itinerary.

Will there be an Erie March?

Broderick said People for Life, which typically hosts an Erie march in January, will host a march on May 4.

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com. Follow him on X @ETNRao.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: People for Life heading to 51st March for Life in D.C.