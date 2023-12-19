Some Erie-area school districts delay start of Tuesday classes

These are the latest school delays and closures for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, as reported to the Erie Times-News or posted publicly through verified websites or social media accounts. Check with your school or district if it is not included. Return for updates.

Erie County school district 2-hour delays

Fort LeBoeuf School District

General McLane School District

Wattsburg Area School District

Crawford County school district 2-hour delays

Conneaut School District

Crawford Central School District

Crawford County Career and Technical Center

