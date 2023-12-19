Some Erie-area school districts delay start of Tuesday classes
These are the latest school delays and closures for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, as reported to the Erie Times-News or posted publicly through verified websites or social media accounts. Check with your school or district if it is not included. Return for updates.
Erie County school district 2-hour delays
Fort LeBoeuf School District
General McLane School District
Wattsburg Area School District
Crawford County school district 2-hour delays
Conneaut School District
Crawford Central School District
Crawford County Career and Technical Center
