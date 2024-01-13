Erie-area weekend weather: Lake-effect snow, high winds, then falling temperatures

If a high wind warning throughout the Erie region weren't enough, a new weather advisory is on the books for this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a winter weather advisory for northern Erie County from Saturday at 1 p.m. until Sunday at 4 a.m. And the weather service in Buffalo has not just winter storm and high wind warnings but also a lakeshore flood warning in effect in Chautauqua County, New York.

Here's what to know about the weather this weekend.

Winter weather advisory for northern Erie County

The weather service forecasts a "significant" lake-effect snow band developing over the eastern side of Lake Erie Saturday and into Sunday. While the heavy winds from the southwest that Erie has dealt with for much of the week are expected to keep much of the snow over the lake, there's a window in which snow will fall onshore. The greatest accumulations are expected near the lakeshore, east of Interstate 79 and north of Interstate 90.

Expect total snow accumulations of 3 inches to 6 inches. The high temperature will be around 34 degrees and the low near 18.

Winds will increase from 21 mph to 31 mph early in the day to 38 mph to 48 mph later, with gusts to 65 mph. The high wind warning for all of Erie County is set to expire Sunday at 1 a.m. However, winds early Sunday will gust to as much as 55 mph, decreasing to 17 mph to 22 mph by Sunday night.

Low temperatures and biting wind chills are expected to follow the snow and stay in place for much of the week.

Multiple weather warnings in Chautauqua County, New York

The weather service in Buffalo warns that the southwest winds over Lake Erie will cause significant lakeshore and Upper Niagara River flooding in Chautauqua and Erie counties in New York. A flood warning is in place until Sunday at 4 a.m.

The forecast calls for flooding in places including Dunkirk Harbor and Pier, Sunset Bay, Route 5 in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor and Canalside, and Grand Island and Cayuga Island along the Upper Niagara River.

A winter storm warning in place from Saturday at 10 a.m. through Sunday at 7 a.m. carries the expectation of 8 inches to 16 inches in the hardest-hit areas of Chautauqua County. Blizzard conditions will be possible at times, worsened by southwest winds of 30 mph to 40 mph that will gust at times to 60 mph.

"The band of heavy lake-effect snow is expected to oscillate north and south several times through the course of the event, resulting in varying conditions over time," according to the weather service.

Trees and power lines are expected to come down during the period of the high wind warning, which is set to expire Sunday at 4 a.m. Widespread power outages are likely and travel could be difficult.

Conditions around the Erie region

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA due for high wind, lake-effect snow, plummeting temperature