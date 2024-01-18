Erie Catholic Diocese lists late Prep headmaster as 'under investigation' for abuse claims

The Catholic Diocese of Erie is investigating allegations of sexual abuse made against the late Monsignor John Hagerty, who was the headmaster of Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie from 1984-89 and held other positions in the diocese before he died at 83 in April 2013.

The diocese announced on Thursday that it has placed Hagerty's name on its list of priests and laypeople who have been "credibly accused" of sexual abuse, including child sexual abuse. The diocese said Hagerty's case is classified as "under investigation."

The diocese also announced the addition of two other names to the list.

They are the late Rev. Michael Allison, who held positions at Mercyhurst Preparatory School in Erie and with the Shenango Valley Catholic School System in Mercer County; and Michael O'Brien, who the diocese said worked at St. Stephen School in Oil City and is incarcerated in a case not related to his work at the school. Allison died at 60 in 2020.

The diocese lists Allison's case as "under investigation." It said O'Brien's case has been added to the list of "credibly accused," or what the diocese calls its Public Disclosure List, which now has more than 90 names.

Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence T. Persico authorized the creation of the list in 2018 as the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office investigated clergy sexual abuse in the Catholic Church statewide.

Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence T. Persico authorized he diocese's publication of a list of priests and laypeople "credibly accused" of sexual abuse or under investigation for allegations of abuse.

The diocese released no details on the cases of Hagerty, Allison and O'Brien.

The diocese said it contacted law enforcement about the allegations that led to the diocese's involvement, and the diocese said its independent investigators with the Pittsburgh-based law firm of K&L Gates "were involved in the decision to put all three men on the "Public Disclosure List."

"The announcement of updates to our Public Disclosure List understandably causes considerable dismay," Persico said in a statement. "The pain and sorrow of survivors of sexual abuse continues, and Catholics, who may not have even known those under investigation, wonder when this will end. Yet the reality is, past cases continue to affect us today.

"Our position remains the same as when we first published the list: The public has a right to know the names of people whom we consider credibly accused of actions that disqualify and prohibit them from working or volunteering with children or youth. In addition, publishing the names of people who are deceased is one way to encourage other victims of that person to come forward."

This is a developing story. Return to GoErie.com for updates.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie diocese is probing abuse claims against late Prep headmaster