Erie City Council vote on Witherspoon appointment to vacant seat ends in 3-3 tie. What's next?

Erie City Council could have a public selection process after all to fill a vacant seat on the seven-member panel.

Or Erie Mayor Joe Schember might decide the issue.

Or the appointment could end up being made via the courts.

At its first meeting of 2024, City Council voted 3-3 on a resolution, sponsored by Councilman Ed Brzezinski, to appoint former Councilman Mel Witherspoon, 79, to the seat vacated by the January 2023 resignation of former Councilwoman Liz Allen.

Brzezinski’s resolution sought Witherspoon’s appointment to the seat in part because of Witherspoon’s “many years of experience with City Council." Brzezinski made the suggestion even though council has begun soliciting applications from Erie residents to fill the vacant post.

However, newly-elected Council President Jasmine Flores; Councilman Tyler Titus, who was sworn in at Wednesday’s meeting; and former City Council President Chuck Nelson voted against Brzezinski’s resolution.

All three said they favor a public interview/selection process for filling the vacancy, which council has used in the past.

Besides Brzezinski, council members Maurice Troop and Kathy Schaaf — who was also sworn in on Wednesday — voted for Witherspoon’s appointment.

Will Erie Mayor Joe Schember be the tie-breaking vote?

Council now has 30 days, or until Feb. 3, to fill the vacancy.

Mayor Joe Schember could cast the tie-breaking vote, since the state’s Third Class City Code allows that in the event of a City Council vacancy.

Schember, in his remarks to council on Wednesday morning, said he prefers that City Council reach a consensus regarding the appointment.

“I want you guys to come to the decision, not me,” Schember told council members. “It’s really your role.”

City Solicitor Ed Betza explained to council members and the public on Wednesday that if Schember declines to break the tie and City Council does not fill the vacancy within 30 days, the matter will be decided by the Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

“Whatever the six of you decide is the way we will play the game,” Betza said.

Why is there an open City Council seat?

Brzezinski, who won re-election in the Nov. 8 municipal election, also won a two-year seat that was also on the ballot because of Allen’s resignation.

As a result of Brzezinski’s dual wins, City Council is now required to appoint someone to serve in the former Allen seat between now and Jan. 1, 2026.

Council has used the public application process before to fill City Council vacancies.

Most recently, Susannah Faulkner was chosen from a pool of applicants in February, during a special public session, to serve in the vacant Allen seat through the end of 2023.

According to City Clerk Laurie Watson’s office, 12 Erie residents have expressed interest in the appointment, including Faulkner, Witherspoon and former Councilman Michael Keys, who lost his re-election bid in November.

Faulkner was among several citizens who spoke during the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting at Erie City Hall, urging the panel to be transparent and use the public interview/selection process.

Faulkner also said she is the most qualified applicant for the vacant seat and that she was an effective council member as an appointee.

Other citizens also criticized Brzezinski’s call to appoint Witherspoon, saying it violates the spirit of the city’s term limit rules.

Erie’s Cole Schenley called the move “shameful,” while another city resident, Cindy Purvis, said the move would be “an affront to democracy."

Like the others, Purvis said she favors a public interview/selection process regarding applicants.

Other residents, such as Erie’s Roosevelt Benjamin, supported the Brzezinski resolution. Benjamin said Witherspoon has been an effective community advocate for decades.

“Mel answers every call, no matter what he’s doing, no matter what the situation is,” Benjamin said. “He’s bigger than life to us in our community.”

Witherspoon's third consecutive four-year City Council term ended in December.

He told council members at Wednesday's meeting that “my mind is young, my mind is sharp,” and although he wants to be appointed, he is willing to follow whatever “process” City Council agrees to.

“I appreciate your consideration,” Witherspoon said.

City Council reorganization

At Wednesday's meeting, Flores, City Council's vice president in 2023, was elected council president for 2024, succeeding Nelson.

Schaaf was elected vice-president.

Brzezinski, Schaaf and Titus also took their oaths of office.

Brzezinski spent four years on City Council from 1988 to 1992, followed by 12 years on the Erie School Board from 2006 to 2018. He was elected to his second consecutive four-year term in November.

“It’s an honor to serve the people of the city of Erie, "Brzezinski said. "I will continue to try to be a voice of the people."

Schaaf was first elected to City Council in 2017, but she declined to run for a second four-year term in 2021, saying that she was tired of the polarized, often-negative local political climate.

But Schaaf said she missed public service, and decided to run for council again.

After being sworn in on Wednesday morning, Schaaf thanked her husband Larry, who did not want her to run again but “understood my need to serve people.

“I gave it a break and I was off (council) and I continued to serve people,” Schaaf said. “But it matters to be at the table.”

Titus is a former Erie School director and one-time candidate for Erie County executive who became the first openly transgender person elected to public office in Pennsylvania after winning an Erie School Board seat in 2017.

Now Titus is the first openly transgender member of City Council. Titus, who uses the pronouns they/them/their, said their election “as a queer person… Speaks testament to where the city is going, the opportunity that we have paved and what we want.”

Titus also promised to work hard and stay true to “all of those who believed in me” as a council member.

