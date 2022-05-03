Erie community mourns 7-year-old boy's killing at vigil

Lori Coleman on Tuesday stepped forward from a crowd of people donning orange T-shirts that read "If not now, when? End gun violence."

It was near this corner of Downing Avenue and Fairmount Parkway where Coleman on April 14 held her 7-year-old grandson after he'd been shot in the head.

"I just want say to the young people, my young people and any young people that are standing here today, this is a tragedy and it happened to our family, but it could be any one of your family, children, grandchildren, and it hurts to the core," Coleman said as her voice lifted. "So we need to straighten it out. There's too much going on. And there's no such thing as, 'Oh, we can't talk to the police.' We have got to unify, take our city back."

Dozens of mourners gathered at this street corner on Tuesday, hours after police arrested two teenage boys in the April 14 fatal shooting of 7-year-old Antonio "Espn" Yarger Jr.

The Take Back the Site vigil, held by the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, the Sisters of St. Joseph, and the Sisters of Mercy, was held to "reclaim the place where violence has occurred" with participants praying for both victims and perpetrators of violent crime.

Many of those who attended the vigil wore the orange shirts, which included the hashtag "ESPNforever" on the back. Others came to support the family, including Yarger's mother, Raquel Coleman, who stood silently as the group of nuns sang "Amazing Grace" and talked about the boy who would become yet another victim to gun violence.

"Espn's true love was being in the company of his mommy, his only love, sharing talks, secrets and taking trips," Sister Natalie Rossi of the Sisters of Mercy said of Raquel Coleman and Antonio. "Their connection was intimate. One thing he always said her is, 'It's OK, mommy.' They were always feeding off each other's energies. He would continuously kiss her even after she fell asleep. He said in his eyes, she was his superstar."

On Monday, Erie police said they arrested two teenage boys, Abdullah O. Ismael, 17, and Yassin A. Ibrahim, 19. They face criminal homicide and other charges in Antonio's death.

Ismael was arraigned late Monday afternoon on charges of conspiracy to commit homicide, criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and carrying a firearm without a license.

Ismael was held with no bond set, Erie police said. He is charged as an adult because he is accused of homicide.

Ibrahim was arraigned and jailed with no bond on charges of conspiracy to commit homicide, criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person.

Antonio was shot in the head while walking with a group of people at the northwest corner of Downing Avenue and Fairmount Parkway on April 14. The shooting, which was reported at about 7:40 p.m., happened about a block south of his home in the 2000 block of Downing Avenue, near the former Burton School.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

According to investigators, officers who responded to the shooting found the boy on the sidewalk, with a relative holding him. Officers began performing lifesaving measures on Antonio until EmergyCare arrived on the scene and took him to a local hospital.

Antonio died at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC four days later, on April 18.

