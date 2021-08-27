Erie County Board of Elections denies Byron Brown's petition to be on November ballot.

Reuters

Germany's ruling conservatives will have a hidden weapon in their campaign to remain in office when Angela Merkel calls time on 16 years as chancellor next month - a right-winger who many of them are however reluctant to call their own. Hans-Georg Maassen was head of domestic intelligence - effectively Germany's top neo-Nazi hunter - until he was forced to resign in 2018 after being accused of ignoring video evidence of far-right gangs chasing immigrants during riots in the east. He had since reinvented himself as a Merkel critic and, in September's federal election, will contest a seat in deepest eastern Germany on a pledge to pull in right-wing voters beyond the reach of the conservatives' struggling candidate for chancellor, Armin Laschet.