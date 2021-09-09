Erie County Board of Elections votes not to certify the General Election ballot yet
Erie County Board of Elections votes not to certify the General Election ballot yet.
Erie County Board of Elections votes not to certify the General Election ballot yet.
If you were fortunate enough to snag a ticket to the Buccaneers sold-out opening game of the 2021 season Thursday night, you may want to grab a rain jacket. Thunderstorms rolling into Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico and are dropping large amounts of rain on the region, particularly in Citrus and Hernando counties, where a flood advisory was issued Thursday morning. The thunderstorms are ...
Several prominent former U.N. human rights experts expressed regret Wednesday that a leading resistance organization in Myanmar has called for a nationwide armed uprising against the country's military government. The underground National Unity Government declared a “people's defensive war” on Tuesday to remove the military from power. The group, which claims to be the legitimate government, was established by elected legislators who were barred from taking office when the military seized power in February, toppling the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
More than 20 million people are bracing for damaging winds, hail and potential tornados. Some areas are still reeling from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
The state’s first hearing featured testimony about an audit backed by Trump supporters that didn’t actually find any election issues.View Entire Post ›
Donald Trump and company are dusting off their 2020 conspiracy theories as polls show the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is losing steam.
A report released this week in Arizona's largest county falsely claims to have uncovered some 173,000 “lost” votes and 96,000 “ghost votes” in a private door-to-door canvassing effort, supposedly rendering the 2020 election in Maricopa County “uncertifiable.” Report author Liz Harris, an unsuccessful Republican legislative candidate and a real estate agent in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, declined to respond to specific questions but said a more comprehensive version of the report would be released soon. CLAIM: An estimated 173,104 “missing or lost” votes and an estimated 96,389 “ghost” votes cast by people who didn’t appear to live at their voter registration addresses indicate that the 2020 election in Maricopa County included irregularities and is “uncertifiable.”
"Teachers' unions," "tech," "voter fraud," "woke," "Kamala."
If the recall goes through on September 14, YouTube's "Meet Kevin" could become the youngest-ever governor of California.
Twitter users pounced on Trump's strange comment about the Civil War loser.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is on track to survive a recall election in deep-blue California after initially causing Democrats severe heartburn, with veteran Republican insiders blaming GOP front-runner Larry Elder.
Pennsylvania state Sen. Vincent Hughes read a post-election email from Fulton County Commissioner Stuart Ulsh supporting efforts to overturn the vote.
The former and current White House press secretaries tangled in a war of words after Spicer was ousted from a Naval Academy board.
Republican congresswoman signals she is ready for a fight after former president endorses rival Harriet Hageman Liz Cheney wrote on Twitter: ‘Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it.’ Photograph: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney had a short answer for Donald Trump on Thursday, after the former US president endorsed a challenger for her seat in Wyoming. “Here’s a sound bite for you,” Cheney wrote on Twitter. “Bring it.” Cheney is a stringent conservative but is nonethel
The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday she would not run for higher office in next year's general election, a remark that did little to dampen speculation that she has her eye on the presidency. Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, mayor of Davao City, has topped all opinion polls this year on preferred candidates for the top post and has given mixed signals about the possibility of running. Her father is barred by the constitution from seeking a second term, but on Wednesday he accepted his PDP-Laban party's nomination https://reut.rs/3nhkhmQ to run in the vice president contest.
"Clinging onto vestiges of power against the people's will is kind of your /Trump's / the GOP's thing," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
Will Republicans ever stop crying voter fraud?
The former president endorsed Harriet Hageman, until recently the RNC committeewoman for Wyoming, to challenge Trump critic Liz Cheney next year.
(Bloomberg) -- Last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was convinced of two things: his successful vaccination strategy had made Canadian voters grateful, and his main opponent, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, was somewhere between unpopular and unknown.So Trudeau called a snap election for Sept. 20, hoping to earn his Liberal Party a ruling majority. Instead, his numbers dropped instantly, confounding many. With 12 days to go, he’s likely to end with a weakened minority government or even a
Far-right radio host Larry Elder could win, harkening back to Trumpist scheming rooted in a process that too easily ignores the will of the people.
Stephanie Grisham has quietly written a top-secret memoir of her four years in Donald Trump's White House, and a publishing source says she'll reveal "surprising new scandals."What to watch: The book — "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House" — will be published Oct. 5 by Harper Collins. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A former West Wing colleague of Grisham's tells Axios: "When I heard this, all I could think about was Stepha