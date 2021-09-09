Erie County Board of Elections votes not to certify the General Election ballot yet.

Reuters

(Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday blocked enforcement of an anti-riot law spearheaded by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in response to nationwide protests last year over racial injustice, saying the legislation likely violated the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker, ruling in a lawsuit brought by civil rights groups, did not rule the entire statute was unconstitutional but found that the Florida legislature's new definition of the word "riot" was too vague and confusing to satisfy free-speech rights guaranteed under the First Amendment. "If this court does not enjoin the statute's enforcement, the lawless actions of a few rogue individuals could effectively criminalize the protected speech of hundreds, if not thousands, of law-abiding Floridians," he wrote.