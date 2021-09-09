Erie County Board of Elections votes not to certify the General Election ballot yet
A report released this week in Arizona's largest county falsely claims to have uncovered some 173,000 “lost” votes and 96,000 “ghost votes” in a private door-to-door canvassing effort, supposedly rendering the 2020 election in Maricopa County “uncertifiable.” Report author Liz Harris, an unsuccessful Republican legislative candidate and a real estate agent in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, declined to respond to specific questions but said a more comprehensive version of the report would be released soon. CLAIM: An estimated 173,104 “missing or lost” votes and an estimated 96,389 “ghost” votes cast by people who didn’t appear to live at their voter registration addresses indicate that the 2020 election in Maricopa County included irregularities and is “uncertifiable.”
With one week until Election Day for the Gubernatorial Recall, Californians have already started casting their ballots with early voting. In Sacramento County, 30 percent of registered voters have already voted in the election.
MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) -Uruguay's government is pushing ahead with free trade talks with China, hoping the small South American nation can became a "gateway" for the regional Mercosur bloc in negotiations with the Asian powerhouse. Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou, who has long pushed for an agreement with China to boost exports of key products such as beef, revealed late on Tuesday that China had made a "formal proposal" to push forward the process. On Wednesday, key Uruguayan government adviser Alvaro Delgado told reporters the objective was for Uruguay to be a "gateway to Mercosur" for China.
Twelve Cuban migrants landed in Key West early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
Peter King predicts #Bills Super Bowl berth in 2021:
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration Wednesday night filed an emergency motion asking an appeals court to reinstate a stay.
President Biden is set to announce massive COVID requirements for companies with over 100 employees, which will require workers must be vaccinated or get tested weekly, the Associated Press reports. This new mandate will affect over 80 million American workers. Additionally, healthcare facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid must ensure that their workforce will […]
California Gov. Gavin Newsom will get a boost in the final days of a campaign that is trying to kick him out of office from the nation's most prominent Democrat: President Joe Biden. Biden will join the first-term Democratic governor in the Southern California city of Long Beach on Monday, the day before voting ends. Vice President Kamala Harris, a California native, campaigned alongside him Wednesday, and former President Barack Obama appeared in a campaign ad urging Californians to vote no on the recall.
In this article, we will be looking at the countries with the highest military spending in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the worldwide military spending trends, you can go directly to the 5 Countries with the Highest Military Spending in the World. Having a military counts as a hard […]
(Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday blocked enforcement of an anti-riot law spearheaded by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in response to nationwide protests last year over racial injustice, saying the legislation likely violated the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker, ruling in a lawsuit brought by civil rights groups, did not rule the entire statute was unconstitutional but found that the Florida legislature's new definition of the word "riot" was too vague and confusing to satisfy free-speech rights guaranteed under the First Amendment. "If this court does not enjoin the statute's enforcement, the lawless actions of a few rogue individuals could effectively criminalize the protected speech of hundreds, if not thousands, of law-abiding Floridians," he wrote.
The state’s first hearing featured testimony about an audit backed by Trump supporters that didn’t actually find any election issues.View Entire Post ›
Gun violence like we saw at SantaCaliGon Days this weekend comes from a lack of education, not policing. | Opinion from Mara’ Rose Williams
Donald Trump and company are dusting off their 2020 conspiracy theories as polls show the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is losing steam.
"Teachers' unions," "tech," "voter fraud," "woke," "Kamala."
The former and current White House press secretaries tangled in a war of words after Spicer was ousted from a Naval Academy board.
Demographic shifts in places like Fort Bend mean the GOP is desperate to pass its extreme agenda while it can A Texas election official gets everything ready prior to a polling location opening on 3 November 2020. Photograph: Aaron M Sprecher/EPA Happy Thursday, I’m writing from my hotel room in scorching-hot Sugar Land, Texas, a city that’s just south-west of Houston, where I’m doing some reporting for our ongoing series this summer about gerrymandering. Stay tuned for more details on that stor
"Clinging onto vestiges of power against the people's will is kind of your /Trump's / the GOP's thing," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
Pennsylvania state Sen. Vincent Hughes read a post-election email from Fulton County Commissioner Stuart Ulsh supporting efforts to overturn the vote.
Republican congresswoman signals she is ready for a fight after former president endorses rival Harriet Hageman Liz Cheney wrote on Twitter: ‘Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it.’ Photograph: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney had a short answer for Donald Trump on Thursday, after the former US president endorsed a challenger for her seat in Wyoming. “Here’s a sound bite for you,” Cheney wrote on Twitter. “Bring it.” Cheney is a stringent conservative but is nonethel
"Don’t let the fascist victim complex hit you on the way out," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to the former Donald Trump adviser.