Erie County Council sues Brenton Davis over alleged illegal increase of 2023 budget

Erie County Council is suing Erie County Executive Brenton Davis for unilaterally adding funds to the adopted 2023 budget in an action council’s attorney argues is a violation of local law.

In a suit filed Friday in the Erie County Court of Common Pleas, council Solicitor Tom Talarico described how Davis vetoed seven budget cuts that council had made to the adopted 2023 general fund budget in November.

By vetoing the cuts, Davis added more than $400,000 back into the adopted budget, including increases to his travel budget and economic development department and salaries for three restored positions in his administration.

Talarico, citing Article 8, Section 6, of the Erie County Home Rule Charter, argued that a county executive only has the authority to veto items that reduce the size of the final budget.

“(The Home Rule Charter) does not give the executive the power to usurp or override council’s budgetary and appropriating functions by increasing expenditures, hiring employees or funding projects specifically reduced or eliminated by council,” Talarico stated in the complaint.

Talarico stated that local law requires council to pass a balanced budget and to fix tax rates sufficient to cover budgeted expenses. Having a county executive add funds and potentially un-balance the adopted budget would “turn the Home Rule Charter upside down,” he said.

“Clearly, such an absurdity was not intended (by the law),” Talarico stated.

The complaint seeks a declaratory judgment and requests the court to prohibit Davis from expending any further funds that were reduced or eliminated by council in the adopted budget.

The complaint also requests Davis to rescind the three new positions unless and until funding is secured via a supplemental appropriation, which Davis must request and which council must approve in a separate vote. Funding for the positions can be secured in the 2024 budget, according to the complaint.

The complaint was signed off by council Chairman Brian Shank.

Complaint caps yearlong stand-off over veto power

The complaint marks the culmination of a yearlong debate between council and the Davis administration over executive veto power.

Days after Davis issued the seven vetoes in December, council members voted 4-3 to strike the vetoes from their meeting agenda, agreeing they were “contrary to the Home Rule Charter, beyond the scope of the executive’s veto power and void and of no legal effect,” the complaint stated.

Joe Maloney, an Erie-based financial advisor who assisted council with the annual budget for more than 40 years, agreed the vetoes violated local law.

But the Davis administration, along with County Solicitor Bill Speros, maintain that the Home Rule Charter allows a county executive to veto any item in the budget regardless of its effect on the final budget amount.

The administration also maintains that council failed to take an official vote to override the vetoes with a super-majority of at least five members. As such, the administration states, the vetoes should have automatically taken effect 10 days after they were issued, as per the Home Rule Charter.

County Public Information Officer Chris Carroll told the Erie Times-News that meetings with council involving the budget vetoes “ended in a stalemate.”

To further legitimize the vetoes, Davis pushed an ordinance in January to reflect the added funds in the general fund budget. Council unanimously rejected the measure in February.

Administration officials told council they would seek alternatives to the vetoes at that point, but the added funds were nonetheless reflected in the final 2023 budget that was posted on the Erie County website on Aug. 3.

Davis is already spending funds that council cut

The seven vetoes, as reflected in the online budget, restored amounts that Davis originally requested in his proposed budget.

The vetoes increased:

Davis’s travel budget from $15,000 to $25,000;

the travel budget of his economic development department from $15,000 to $50,000;

professional fees in the economic development department from $26,036 to $100,000;

funding for economic development initiatives from $20,000 to $100,000; and

added or restored three positions in his administration: a recruitment and diversity position in the Human Resources Department, a new deputy director position in the Tax Claim and Revenue Office and an IT position in the Department of Human Services.

Carroll told the Times-News in August that the restored funding “remains, for the most part, unspent.”

But according to the complaint, County Director of Administration Doug Smith informed council that Davis has already filled the Human Resources position and established and filled the deputy director position in the Tax Claim and Revenue Office.

In a September interview with the Erie Times-News, Erie County Controller Kyle Foust said the economic development department already expended $15,600 on travel. That means if the vetoes are voided, and the department’s travel budget is only $15,000, then the department is at least $600 over budget.

Talarico stated in the complaint that Davis has “encroached upon the appropriating function of council. He added that the executive veto was not meant to increase spending. Rather, it was “intended to act as a defunding mechanism to hold in check excessive budgetary expenditures and increased tax rates.”

