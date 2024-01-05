Erie County dismisses indictment against woman jailed 24 years for 1995 homicide

Jan. 5—Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that approval has been granted to dismiss an indictment against a woman who's spent 24 years in prison after being convicted as an accomplice in a 1995 homicide case.

Renay Lynch, 67, of Buffalo, was prosecuted as an accomplice to the robbery and murder of her elderly landlord, 82-year-old Louise Cicelsky, who was found dead inside her Eggertsville apartment in May 1995. Cicelsky had been beaten and stabbed multiple times. During the investigation, Lynch confessed to Amherst Police detectives that she went to the victim's home with another person with the intent to commit a robbery and that the other individual committed the homicide during the course of the robbery. Lynch was subsequently arrested and charged.

The other person's participation was not corroborated and therefore he was never charged in connection with this crime. This individual is currently serving a life sentence for an unrelated crime in Florida.

In February 1998, a jury found Lynch guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery, convicting her of all counts in the indictment. She was sentenced as a second felony offender to 25 years to life in prison. After nearly 24 years of incarceration, Flynn's office issued a letter in support of her release under parole supervision. Lynch was released from prison in January 2022.

In 2018, Lynch's attorneys filed a motion requesting that the court order additional DNA testing of the crime scene evidence. Flynn said his office opposed the motion on the basis that according to Lynch's confession, she was not in the area of the victim's home where the homicide occurred and therefore it was unlikely that her DNA would be found on that evidence. State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller granted the motion. Further testing found no DNA evidence to link Lynch or the individual she claimed committed the murder.

In 2020, Flynn said his office's Conviction Integrity Unit began a collaborative re-investigation of the case with Lynch's attorneys. This past November, her attorneys filed a motion to vacate her conviction on the basis that she did not receive a fair trial because police failed to provide fingerprint evidence collected from the scene to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, as well as the defense. Flynn said his office did not oppose the motion. On Dec. 11, Justice Boller issued a decision and order vacating her conviction.

Without sufficient evidence to proceed with a second trial, Flynn said his office filed a motion earlier this week to dismiss the indictment in the interest of justice. The order to dismiss the indictment was signed Thursday afternoon by Justice Boller.

"It has been nearly 26 years since her conviction and at this time we are unable to secure the witnesses and sufficient evidence to bring the matter before a jury again due to the passage of time. Therefore, my office requested the court dismiss the indictment in the interest of justice. Lynch served a significant period of incarceration and I believe that this matter now deserves closure," Flynn said.

Flynn commended Special Assistant Natalie Lesh of the Conviction Integrity Unit for her work on this case as well as Special Assistant Collen Curtin Gable and Confidential Criminal Investigator Salvatore Valvo.