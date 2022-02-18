Erie County Emergency Services warning about flooding in West Seneca requiring evacuation
Emergency services crews say Buffalo River flooding is occurring near Electric Avenue and Casimer Street and the Lexington Green neighborhood.
Emergency services crews say Buffalo River flooding is occurring near Electric Avenue and Casimer Street and the Lexington Green neighborhood.
The Duke of York will remain the Queen’s Counsellor of State and retain his dukedom and service rank of Vice-Admiral, despite public pressure to strip him of all remaining privileges.
The critter is about the size of a cat with a long, bushy tail, short legs and feet that can turn nearly backwards.
No one could initially identify the animal species with certainty because of the creature's poor health and physical appearance
“It’s always awesome to see something you’re not expecting to see.”
Water providers must send certified letters to residents who have a lead service line coming into their homes, since lead has harmful properties.
The idea of solar panels that don’t need sunlight might sound crazy, but it’s not completely impossible. As a cornerstone of the revolution to bring more clean energy to people, solar panels have become one of the best options out there. However, these energy conductors have one fatal flaw. They require direct sunlight to create … The post Revolutionary new solar panels don’t need sunlight to generate energy appeared first on BGR.
Tuna can be found in the water, but this Tuna is no fish — as the Miami Beach firefighters who rescued her might tell you.
A massive storm system is forecast to bring snow, rain, wind and severe weather to the central, eastern and southern US on Wednesday and Thursday.
A wildfire started near the Sierra Nevada mountains near central California, burning through 2,800 acres and forcing evacuations, officials said.
“Meta’s large investment ... means great new jobs and innovation opportunities for the city and our state.”
Get your house cleaner than it's ever been with minimal effort.View Entire Post ›
Rich Luterman breaks down what we can expect.
A bat falcon has been spotted for the first time in the United States, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Spring is still about a month away, but temperatures this week are warming up, giving us a false sense of security. Is this first spring? Will we get a second winter blast?
Officials and animal advocates agree the bear doesn't know how to hunt, but they disagree on how to stop it from damaging people's homes.
“When I’ve tried to talk to neighbors who put food out for the deer … they refuse to believe the science and potential harm behind what they are doing.”
An image of a Buddhist temple in China has been digitally altered to show a giant mountain topped with clouds in the background.
Redwood Materials, founded by Tesla co-founder J.B. Straubel, will work with Ford and Volvo on an electric vehicle battery recycling program in California.
Florida’s near-future of higher sea levels and more flooding is coming into sharper focus, according to a new government report, even as scientists say worst-case conditions appear to be further off than initially thought — giving people additional time to prepare. Across the United States, sea levels are expected to jump 10 to 12 inches in the next three decades — about the same rise that ...
A powerful storm could bring tornadoes and heavy snow to millions of Americans. Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes has the forecast.