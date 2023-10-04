Erie County Executive Brenton Davis includes 'modest' tax hike in proposed 2024 budget

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is calling for a tax hike in his proposed 2024 budget in a reversal of his campaign vow to not raise taxes in his first term.

Davis, who officially delivered his proposed 2024 budget to County Council on Tuesday, told reporters outside the Erie County Courthouse that property taxes would tentatively increase by .85 mils.

That means an owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay an additional $85 annually.

Davis said the "modest" tax increase was the “responsible thing to do” and necessary to stave off a fiscal cliff given what he described were new and unexpected costs, record high inflation and union contracts, and mandated services that were unfunded.

“The reason we did this is to fill the gaps,” Davis said of the tax hike. “We’re going to do this modestly. And we’re going to work with council and hopefully we can invest boldly in ourselves and move forward to where we don’t have to see this again in our immediate future.”

Davis, a Republican, campaigned on a pro-growth, no-new-tax agenda in 2021 and vowed not to raise taxes in his first four years.

He disagreed with the suggestion Tuesday that he had lied to his constituents and defended the tax hike as a result of a new perspective, from a candidate running for office to an elected leader “responsible for almost 300,000 people’s lives and their livelihoods.”

“You can’t foretell the future (as a candidate),” he said. “You don’t have a crystal ball.”

Proposed budget is largest in Erie County’s history

The proposed 2024 budget totals $582,742,168, the largest in Erie County’s history.

The budget is roughly $20 million larger than the final adopted 2023 budget, which totaled $561,785,725, according to council’s former financial advisor Joe Maloney.

Davis said high inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to higher costs across all areas of government from materials to labor negotiations. In his budget cover letter, he noted the following as other major contributors to the budget increase:

Required pension contribution increased in the general fund by 42%;

Pleasant Ridge Manor required a transfer of $999,996;

Increase of mandated care at the Erie County Prison of $1,020,894; and

Cost of health insurance increased by 5%

Davis said 84% of the revenue in the budget comes from state and federal sources, while $92 million comes from county property taxes.

The proposed budget can be viewed on the Erie County website at eriecountypa.gov under the "Finance" tab.

County Council will begin meeting with local agencies and department directors to review the proposed budget. Two public hearings will also be scheduled to receive community input. Council must adopt the budget by Nov. 30.

“We’ll go through it with a fine-toothed comb, and we will see what we can do to maybe clip some things off the corners to make it a little more stable,” Council Chairman Brian Shank said. “When we get to that question of the tax increase, we’ll have a healthy, honest, transparent conversation to make sure that we do the best for the taxpayers of Erie County.”

In his budget cover letter, Davis stated that he found it “distasteful to burden taxpayers further," but added "mandated services must be effectively delivered to the residents of Erie County.”

“The revenue shortfall has grown over years as the result of a stagnant economy and a shrinking tax base,” he stated. “Thankfully, our actions will stabilize the county budget for years to come.”

Why didn’t Davis present the budget prior to Oct. 1?

The Erie County Home Rule Charter requires the county executive to present the annual budget to County Council prior to Oct. 1 each year.

Since Oct. 1 landed on Sunday this year, the Davis administration relied on a section of the Pennsylvania State Code entitled "computation of time." The section indicates that the last day for any designated time period can be extended to the following business day if the last day falls on a weekend or holiday.

County Public Information Officer Chris Carroll noted in an email that the proposed budget was legally delivered to County Council on Monday as per Pennsylvania State Code. Tuesday represented a formal presentation.

