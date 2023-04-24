Woman testifies that Erie County Executive Davis 'jolted' her in assault

A woman testified on Monday that Erie County Executive Brenton Davis physically assaulted her earlier this month — an incident that led the woman to get two temporary restraining orders against him last week.

The woman said "my body was jolted" in the assault and "I couldn't believe what just happened."

The woman testified in Erie County Common Pleas Court as Davis fought the imposition of two final restraining orders against him. That decision prompted a judge to hold a hearing to weigh the woman's allegations that Davis physically abused her and mistreated her two minor children.

The woman started testifying at the hearing late Monday morning at the Erie County Courthouse. By seeking a hearing, Davis and his lawyer were attempting to refute the woman's allegations and have a judge deny her request for final restraining orders.

The woman is identified in court documents but it is generally the Times-News' policy not to identify subjects in alleged abuse cases without the express consent of those persons.

Davis could have consented to the imposition of the final restraining orders. In that case, he would not have been required to admit to the allegations, but would have agreed to have the restraining orders extended for a period of time that the judge on the case would have determined. A consent would have avoided a public hearing.

In fighting the requests for final orders in court, Davis is forcing the woman to prove the allegations by a preponderance of the evidence — the same standard used in civil cases. Testimony was expected to last through the day.

The woman, the plaintiff in the case, filed for two temporary restraining orders against Davis on Thursday. A judge granted the orders and scheduled Monday's hearing to decide whether to make the orders final and to impose them for a period that can last up to three years.

The plaintiff, 38, alleges Davis, on the morning of April 9, which was Easter Sunday, physically assaulted her at his Millcreek Township home. She further alleges that Davis used fear and intimidation to monitor her behavior during their roughly 16-month relationship and physically hurt her two children on multiple occasions.

She testified on Monday about what she outlined in the the requests for the temporary orders — how she said Davis assaulted her shortly after she visited his home on April 9 as she attempted to return an unloaded hunting rifle to him. She said Davis had let her son use the rifle for hunting.

She testified that Davis picked her up by the sweatshirt, threw her on the ground and dragged her by the hair for 10 feet. She said Davis threatened to have her arrested and said she could lose her children and job for coming to his house uninvited.

The woman testified that she had gone to Davis' house on April 8 to return the rifle in person because he had blocked her from contacting him. She said Davis was not home on April 8, so she returned on April 9. The woman testified she handed Davis the rifle in a calm manner on April 9, and that he then assaulted her.

The woman said she did not call the police after the incident because she was afraid. She also said she did not go to the hospital because she was afraid of disclosing Davis' name.

Davis, 41, a Republican elected in 2021, has denied the allegations. The woman's testimony runs counter to what Davis has claimed happened at his house.

"Mr. Davis was awakened at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday with a loud banging at the door. He observed (the plaintiff) at his front door," according to a statement provided to the Times-News on Friday on behalf of Davis by Dennis Roddy, a political consultant who formerly worked as an adviser to the Davis campaign.

"She then forced her way into the house with a rifle that appeared to be loaded," according to the statement. "He immediately disarmed her."

"At the time she appeared," also according to the statement, "he had no idea as to the origins or ownership of the weapon and was understandably concerned for his safety. The rifle could have been safely returned by a third party without disruption or implicit threats."

Davis had to relinquish his firearms to the Erie County Sheriff's Office due to the granting of the temporary orders. If final restraining orders are granted against him, he will be unable to possess or buy firearms for as long as those orders are in place.

The judge in the case is Robert Boyer, a retired Venango County Common Pleas Court judge. All the judges on the Erie County Court of Common Pleas recused themselves from hearing the case against Davis.

The plaintiff filed a protection-from-abuse order on her behalf and a protection-from-intimidation order on behalf of her two children, who are 10 and 11 years old. The woman said in the requests for the restraining orders that she had a prior relationship with Davis.

The woman filed for the restraining orders through SafeNet, the Erie-based agency that focuses on the prevention of domestic violence. A lawyer for SafeNet, Bryan Spry, is representing the woman.

Erie lawyer Tim George is representing Davis.

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNRao.

