Erie County joins the ranks by getting Tasers for probation and parole officers

Erie County's adult probation and parole officers are getting Tasers. They are joining the ranks of local police officers and even the county's juvenile probation officers, all of whom already carry the electroshock weapons or are getting trained to do so.

Erie County is soliciting bids for the Tasers for adult probation and parole officers. The county started advertising for the bids on Feb. 2, and the solicitation period ends Monday.

The bid is for 12 Tasers and cartridges and related equipment. The devices will be shared among the 70 employees who make up the department's case-carrying probation officers and their supervisors, court officials said. The officers have carried firearms for years.

Why are Erie County's adult probation and parole officers getting Tasers?

The Tasers "are additional tools in their belt," said Joseph M. Walsh III, who oversees the the county's Department of Adult Probation and Parole as the president judge of the Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

Walsh said no specific incidents prompted the department to ask for Tasers.

"If am probation officer, I have to make split-second decisions," Walsh said.

Tasers have come under criticism for causing serious injuries or death when used improperly. The probation and parole department will update the department's use-of-force-policy to include Tasers, said Bob Catalde, the county's court administrator. He said training and the policy are designed to "limit the danger of injuring someone unnecessarily."

When did county's juvenile probation officers get Tasers?

The county's probation officers for juvenile offenders got six Tasers last year and are getting trained on how to use them, Catalde said. He said that department also has a use-of-force policy.

Most of the juvenile probation officers carry firearms, Catalde said. He said the juvenile probation department has a total of 35 probation officers and supervisors.

The six Tasers and related equipment cost $4,320 for a one-year contract, Catalde said. He said the Tasers for the adult probation and parole officers will come under a five-year contract.

Violent crime among juveniles has surged in the city of Erie since the start of the pandemic. Catalde said the purchase of the Tasers for the juvenile probation officers was meant to bring that department in line with other probation departments statewide.

Erie County President Judge Joseph M. Walsh III oversees the county's Department of Adult Probation and Parole.

"I think we were in the minority, not having Tasers," Catalde said.

Who else uses Tasers in Erie County?

About 94% of America’s roughly 18,000 police agencies use Tasers, made by Axon, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to a 2020 article by Reuters, which has reported extensively on the devices. Axon does not disclose the number of its customers, a company spokeswoman said.

The Erie police and Pennsylvania State Police are among the many law enforcement agencies whose officers carry Tasers. The Erie School District police force also uses them.

"It is fairly commonplace," Catalde said.

