Erie County man held for trial in latest case involving threats against court officials

An Erie man sentenced nearly seven years ago to state prison after admitting to threatening Erie County officials and threatening to blow up the county and federal courthouses in Erie is facing trial on charges of leveling a new batch of threats.

Adam W. Mallin, 32, was held for court Thursday afternoon following his preliminary hearing before Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Tom Carney on 30 criminal charges that Erie County detectives filed against him in early October.

The charges include four second-degree felony counts of retaliation against a prosecutor or judicial official and multiple misdemeanor counts of stalking, bomb threats and terroristic threats.

Mallin, who is currently housed at the Erie County Prison, is serving his state prison sentence in the earlier cases at the State Correctional Institution at Forest.

County detectives accuse Mallin in the latest case of sending six letters between Sept. 16 and early October to court officials including Court of Common Pleas judges, then-District Attorney Jack Daneri, assistant district attorneys and other lawyers who have been associated with Mallin's criminal cases.

Authorities said the letters contained threats to kill the recipients and their families and included statements threatening to blow up the Erie County Courthouse.

Investigators charged Mallin in 2014 with making similar threats in letters sent to court and law enforcement officials in October 2013 and January 2014. Those letters included statements threatening to harm or kill the recipients and their families and threats to blow up the county courthouse and the Erie federal courthouse.

When the first letters were sent, Mallin was serving a state prison sentence in a case from April 2011 in which the Millcreek Township Police Department accused him of calling police to a West Grandview Boulevard residence and pulling a weapon on two officers.

Mallin was initially sentenced in that case to a term in Erie County Prison. But his parole was later revoked and he was resentenced to state prison.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers who charged him with sending threatening letters in 2013 and 2014 wrote in one of the complaints that Mallin admitted to writing the letters and said he did so for revenge because he received a state sentence instead of a county sentence.

Mallin pleaded guilty in March 2015 to a number of charges in the 2014 threats cases and was sentenced to eight years and three months to 25 years in state prison, the sentence he is currently serving. He is also serving a consecutive term of one to three years in prison that he received in January 2020 after he pleaded guilty to a felony count of forgery in another case from January 2019.

Erie County detectives accused Mallin in that case of forging court documents in November 2018, authorities said in October.

