Erie County man pleads guilty in dog shooting case

Jun. 19—An Erie County man has pleaded guilty in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas in connection with the fatal shooting of seven dogs and wounding of two others last summer.

Skyler James Martin, 22, of McKean pleaded guilty Thursday before President Judge John Spataro to one third-degree felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals. Martin faces up to seven years and a $15,000 fine when he is sentenced later this summer.

Martin initially was charged in July 2022 with nine third-degree counts of aggravated cruelty to animals by ANNA (Association for Needy and Neglected Animals) Shelter Animal Cruelty Officer Eric Duckett.

Martin reached a plea agreement with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office. By pleading guilty to the one count, the eight other aggravated cruelty to animals charges won't be prosecuted.

According to the arrest affidavit filed in the case, nine German shepherds, ages 8 months to 5 years, were found June 26, 2022, either deceased from or wounded by gunshots at a home on Reeds Corners Road in Beaver Township. The discovery was made after family members who owned the dogs returned from vacation. The animals reportedly had been left in the care of a friend.

Duckett investigated the scene June 28 and found multiple shell casings both inside and outside the kennels, the affidavit said.

Several days later, an anonymous caller led Duckett to a man who said Martin had been living in his residence and had asked to borrow the man's Glock 17 9mm pistol on June 24, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said when Martin returned the gun, he told several people in the residence that he had shot "a bunch of dogs with it."

The investigation found multiple text messages between Martin and the man in which Martin asked the man to "get rid of your gun and hand them mine" so that ballistics evidence "would cross me off the list" of suspects, the affidavit said.

The two dogs who survived were turned over to foster caregivers.

Martin remains free on $30,000 bond awaiting sentencing Aug. 17.

