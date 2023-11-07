Erie County municipal election results: Live updates for Nov. 7

It's Election Day in Erie County, and voters can stay informed at GoErie.com with regular election updates.

Residents can head to the polls to cast a ballot in the Nov. 7 Pennsylvania Municipal Election from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., the same time when completed absentee and mail-in ballots must be returned to the Erie County Board of Elections.

If you're not sure where your polling place is, check out the county's list of sites here.

Need a ride to the polls? Find out how to get there here.

Looking for local election results?

Visit GoErie.com/elections/results/local/ for live election results when the polls close.

Erie County voters' guide

Learn about the key issues, races, candidates and more in our voters' guide.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County election results: County council, city council results