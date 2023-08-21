Erie County releases internal department memos regarding 2022 blizzard

TechCrunch

Match Group, the company behind dating apps like Tinder and OkCupid, is getting serious about its relationship with AI. After toying with some AI-powered features on Tinder, Match Group is taking things to the next level by appointing former Zynga head of growth Mark Kantor as Vice President of Innovation. Kantor, who also cofounded startups like Yellowbrick and Graffiti, will lead a small team of engineers and designers focused on bringing new technologies to Match Group's apps.