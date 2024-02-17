Erie County Republicans endorse James Gardner for district attorney

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Republican Committee and Conservative Party endorsed James Gardner as their candidate for Erie County district attorney Saturday.

Gardner currently works as a law clerk for Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case and was formerly an assistant district attorney.

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of the Erie County Republican Party and look forward to working together to take back control of the District Attorney’s office in 2024,” Gardner said in a release. “Democrats across New York have abandoned the rule of law, leaving our families and communities defenseless against a devastating border crisis, rising crime, and reckless bail reform laws. Erie County taxpayers deserve a District Attorney who will uphold the rule of law, empower law enforcement, and hold criminals accountable.”

Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Michael Kracker said in a statement that Gardner would bring “a fresh approach” as district attorney and give “law enforcement the support they need to do their jobs.”

Gardner will likely go against Michael Keane, the Erie County First Deputy District Attorney, in the November election. Keane was endorsed by county Democrats for the role last November.

The endorsements for both Gardner and Keane come as current Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that he will step down from his post on April 1 with just months remaining in his final term. Keane will take over as district attorney in the interim.

