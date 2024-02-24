Erie County restaurant inspections for Feb. 15-22, 2024

At least once a year, Erie County Department of Health officials inspect all restaurants and stores that sell unpackaged food. Here is a list of violations recorded Feb.15 through Thursday.

4 critical violations

Alnakla Store, 2702 Parade St. (Equipment and utensils not sterilized; repackaged food not labeled; mouse droppings found in kitchen; no certified employee.) Also four noncritical violations. Store closed Wednesday. Owner decided not to do food preparation, only retail, and it was reopened Thursday.

2 critical violations

Mad Mex, 654 Millcreek Mall, Millcreek Township (Food not chilled quickly enough or held cold enough.) Also four noncritical violations. Tuesday

1 critical violation

Legends Sports Bar, 2208 Rice Ave., Lake City Boro (Several packages of meat found dated Feb. 2) Also one noncritical violation. Feb. 15

1 noncritical violation

Little Caesars, 640 High St., Waterford Boro. Tuesday

Family Dollar, 856 E. Sixth St. Feb. 16

Quaker Steak & Lube, 8071 Summit Township. Feb. 15

Previous violations corrected

Ocean Buffet, 220 W. Plum St., Edinboro Boro, Tuesday

Jimmy John's, 515 State St. Feb. 15

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County PA restaurant inspections for Feb. 15-22, 2024