At least once a year, Erie County Department of Health officials inspect all restaurants and stores that sell unpackaged food. Here is a list of violations recorded Nov. 15 through Thursday.

4 critical violations

Longhorn Steakhouse, 6750 Peach St., Summit Township. (Employees' personal items not stored properly; Employee observed putting on gloves without washing hands first; Sanitizer at too high a concentration; abundance of flies found near ice chest and bar area.) Also 1 noncritical violation. Nov. 15

1 critical violation

McDonald's, 2065 Interchange Road, Millcreek Township (Beverage blender not sanitized often enough.) Wednesday

Picasso's, 5800 Peach St., Millcreek Township (Pesto mayo not kept cold enough.) Wednesday

Red Hot Restaurant, 1301 Parade St. (No certified food safety employee on staff.) Also one noncritical violation. Wednesday

Subway, 425 State St. (Hot food not held hot enough) Nov. 20

Belle Valley Elementary Cafeteria, 5300 Henderson Road, Millcreek Township. (Mouse droppings found in dry storage area.) Nov. 15

1 noncritical violation

Lincoln Elementary School Cafeteria, 831 E. 31st St., Nov. 16

McKinley Elementary School Cafeteria, 933 E. 22nd St., Nov. 16

Previous violations corrected

Edison Elementary School, 1921 East Lake Road. Wednesday

Family Dollar, 1530 W. 26th St., Nov. 21

Fadak International Food Market, 2601 Parade St., Nov. 17

State Street Taco, 22 North Park Row, Nov. 30

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County restaurant inspections for Nov. 16-30