Erie County Technical School will offer training this fall for emergency services jobs

Erie County Technical School will launch a new academic program and expand two others this fall.

Enrollment at the school, on Oliver Road in Summit Township, is growing, from 626 students in 2020-21 to an estimated 950 in 2024-25.

A $34.4 million renovation of the school begun in December 2021 and scheduled to be completed this spring has revamped instructional space and provided three new classrooms and lab spaces to add or expand programs.

"Local school districts invested in us for the benefit of our students, and we're seeing the fruits of that," said Erie County Technical School Executive Director Matt LaVerde.

The new entrance at Erie County Technical School is shown under construction in February 2023.

Students from the Fairview, Fort LeBoeuf, General McLane, Girard, Iroquois, Harbor Creek, Millcreek, North East, Northwestern, Wattsburg and Union City school districts can enroll in the school's 18 — and soon-to-be 19 — career training programs.

New: Emergency/Protective Services

The new program will provide students with CPR and first aid training and other basic skills needed for entry-level jobs in criminal justice, firefighting and emergency medical services.

It's designed to meet student and community needs, LaVerde said.

"We met early on with county public safety officials who told us how short they are on first responders and people to work in the 911 center and in other positions," LaVerde said. "They're going to connect with us so our students can fill some of the entry-level positions."

A new auto technology lab at the Erie County Technical School is shown in February 2023.

First responders serving on a new occupational advisory committee for the program will help build out the curriculum and determine classroom and lab equipment needs, such as mats for physical fitness and self-defense training, LaVerde said.

The school expects to hire an instructor for the program this spring.

Forty-eight students will be accepted into the program in time, beginning with 16, mostly sophomores, this fall.

The program also will grow to offer additional professional credentials, maybe including EMT certification, LaVerde said.

The Emergency/Protective Services program was approved in 2020 by the school's Joint Operating Committee, which includes a representative from each participating school district.

"They had hoped to start it in fall 2020, but then the world blew up with COVID, renovations were coming, and it was put on hold," LaVerde said.

Emergency/Protective Services will be only the second new academic program launched by the tech school in recent years. The sports therapy program was first offered in 2022.

Expanded: Health Assistant and Cosmetology programs

A second instructor will be added to the tech school's existing Health Assistant and Cosmetology programs this fall.

The new instructors will allow each program to accept 48 additional students.

Both programs have waiting lists. Forty-six students are waiting for admission to the Health Assistant program.

"The health care industry is desperate for people, and we've been turning students away from our program," LaVerde said.

In March 2023: $34.4M renovation underway at Erie County Technical School

Contact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Coming to Erie County Tech PA: Emergency, protective services training