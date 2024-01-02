What will Erie County's population be in 2050? State projection leaves time to plan

Erie County's population will stay flat through 2050, according to a recent report from the Center of Rural Pennsylvania, which anticipates only a 0.3% uptick.

Erie, however, is the only county in northwestern Pennsylvania and among only two counties on the west side of the state that is expected to grow at all. Most neighboring counties will see declines of nearly 5% or more over the next three decades.

With a current population of 270,500 people, Erie County will gain about 800 new residents by the middle of the century. Kyle Kopko, executive director of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, attributed Erie's ability to avoid population losses to people residing in what data sets from the U.S. Census Bureau refer to as "group quarters" — universities and prisons, for example — and international migration. Erie for decades has been able to offset deeper population losses through refugee resettlement programs.

Most of the growth will occur by 2030, when the population is expected to reach nearly 273,000. However, it will drop in the two subsequent decades, falling to 271,300 by 2050.

"What's kind of troubling about it on multiple levels for me is the population loss was first moving from the city to the county, and then from the county elsewhere," said state Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-49th Dist., of Millcreek Township. "There's certainly a multitude of reasons why people move, but I think you can track most of our population loss when it occurred in an uneven fashion directly to job loss."

That's one reason Laughlin said he's pushing to create a City Revitalization and Improvement Zone, which could bring back $10 million annually in state revenue for economic development.

Erie County is among 21 counties, including 14 urban counties, that the report projects will see gains by 2050. Those population increases will help offset losses in swaths of rural Pennsylvania just enough to grow the state's population by 1.6%.

Erie's gains, though, are relatively insignificant. It's one of 10 counties where the population will change by 2% or less.

Urban areas will be better equipped to attract and retain young people, as the Baby Boomer generation ages out of the workforce and members die. They'll also have more healthcare resources to better accommodate the graying population.

Most of the state's growth will be in the southeast.

The Center for Rural Pennsylvania report is aimed at helping guide the planning decisions of elected officials and policymakers at all levels of government.

Pennsylvania's population trends are in line with half of the other states in the country, where there are now fewer births than deaths.

In 2021, 93% of counties in Pennsylvania experienced what the Census Bureau calls a natural decrease, compared to just 58% a decade earlier.

That's true of Erie County, too.

In 1980 in Erie County, there were 15 live births per 1,000 residents compared to about nine deaths. By 2010, the number of live births had fallen to 11 per 1,000 residents, while deaths remained level. In the most recent decennial census in 2020, the death rate (12 per capita) outpaced the birth rate (9.5) for the first time in that 40-year span.

