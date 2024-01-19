Erie Diocese adds names to its sex abuse investigation list

Jan. 19—Three additional names have been added to the Erie Roman Catholic Diocese's public disclosure list as allegations regarding two priests and one lay person warrant investigation following allegations by survivors of sexual abuse.

Under Bishop Lawrence Persico, the Erie Diocese has made a list of names publicly available since 2018.

The Erie Diocese's public disclosure list came about in the wake of a two-year statewide grand jury investigation by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. The grand jury found evidence that at least 301 priests molested more than 1,000 children in dioceses across the state. A report on the grand jury's findings was made public by the Office of Attorney General in August 2018.

The Erie Diocese created the list in 2018 to publicize the names of persons who have been credibly accused of actions that, in the diocese's judgment, disqualify each person from working with children. The list also has a section for those whose allegations are under investigation.

"When we first published the list in 2018, we committed ourselves to transparency, a promise that remains in place today," Persico said in a statement Thursday regarding the three names added.

Added to the list Thursday were:

—Michael O'Brien, who worked at St. Stephen School in Oil City, incarcerated as the result of a case not related to his work with the school, the diocese said.

Added in the under investigation category were:

—The late Father Michael Allison, who held positions at Mercyhurst Preparatory School in Erie and with the Shenango Valley School System in Mercer County.

—The late Msgr. John Hagerty, who held positions at Saint Mark Seminary, Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie and Elk County Catholic High School in St. Mary's.

As with all allegations, law enforcement was immediately informed, the diocese said.

The Diocesan Review Board and the diocese's independent investigators, the Pittsburgh-based K&L Gates law firm, were involved in the decision to put all three men on the public disclosure list, the diocese said.

Persico said announcing updates to the public disclosure list causes dismay.

"The pain and sorrow of survivors of sexual abuse continues, and Catholics, who may not have even known those under investigation, wonder when this will end," Persico said in a statement. "Yet the reality is, past cases continue to affect us today."

Persico said the diocese position remains unchanged.

"The public has a right to know the names of people whom we consider credibly accused of actions that disqualify and prohibit them from working or volunteering with children or youth," he said. "In addition, publishing the names of people who are deceased is one way to encourage other victims of that person to come forward."

"Making these announcements illustrates that the steps we have taken are working. People know that when they come forward, they will be taken seriously," the statement said. "We have a clear process involving professional, independent investigators who are equipped to determine whether or not allegations have merit."

