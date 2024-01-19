Erie Diocese adds names to its sex abuse investigation list

Keith Gushard, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.
·3 min read

Jan. 19—Three additional names have been added to the Erie Roman Catholic Diocese's public disclosure list as allegations regarding two priests and one lay person warrant investigation following allegations by survivors of sexual abuse.

Under Bishop Lawrence Persico, the Erie Diocese has made a list of names publicly available since 2018.

The Erie Diocese's public disclosure list came about in the wake of a two-year statewide grand jury investigation by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. The grand jury found evidence that at least 301 priests molested more than 1,000 children in dioceses across the state. A report on the grand jury's findings was made public by the Office of Attorney General in August 2018.

The Erie Diocese created the list in 2018 to publicize the names of persons who have been credibly accused of actions that, in the diocese's judgment, disqualify each person from working with children. The list also has a section for those whose allegations are under investigation.

"When we first published the list in 2018, we committed ourselves to transparency, a promise that remains in place today," Persico said in a statement Thursday regarding the three names added.

Added to the list Thursday were:

—Michael O'Brien, who worked at St. Stephen School in Oil City, incarcerated as the result of a case not related to his work with the school, the diocese said.

Added in the under investigation category were:

—The late Father Michael Allison, who held positions at Mercyhurst Preparatory School in Erie and with the Shenango Valley School System in Mercer County.

—The late Msgr. John Hagerty, who held positions at Saint Mark Seminary, Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie and Elk County Catholic High School in St. Mary's.

As with all allegations, law enforcement was immediately informed, the diocese said.

The Diocesan Review Board and the diocese's independent investigators, the Pittsburgh-based K&L Gates law firm, were involved in the decision to put all three men on the public disclosure list, the diocese said.

Persico said announcing updates to the public disclosure list causes dismay.

"The pain and sorrow of survivors of sexual abuse continues, and Catholics, who may not have even known those under investigation, wonder when this will end," Persico said in a statement. "Yet the reality is, past cases continue to affect us today."

Persico said the diocese position remains unchanged.

"The public has a right to know the names of people whom we consider credibly accused of actions that disqualify and prohibit them from working or volunteering with children or youth," he said. "In addition, publishing the names of people who are deceased is one way to encourage other victims of that person to come forward."

"Making these announcements illustrates that the steps we have taken are working. People know that when they come forward, they will be taken seriously," the statement said. "We have a clear process involving professional, independent investigators who are equipped to determine whether or not allegations have merit."

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Sins of the Flesh adds longevity (and sex) to Cult of the Lamb

    On January 16, Massive Monster and Devolver Digital released Cult of the Lamb’s much hyped “Sins of the Flesh” update for consoles and PC. It's the sex update, bringing the ability for followers to mate. It also adds Sin as a form of spiritual currency, and new experiences.

  • Why is 'micro-flirting' trending, and is it really just for shy people? Relationship experts weigh in.

    A more subtle form of flirting is gaining traction on social media.

  • Updated Volkswagen Golf previewed with design sketches

    The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf (including the GTI and the R) is getting a round of updates such as design tweaks and an improved interior.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: The year's best sports weekends

    In today's edition: Why the Divisional Round makes for one of the best sports weekends, the most dangerous ski race, the Celtics’ quest for perfection, and more.

  • LoanDepot outage drags into second week after ransomware attack

    LoanDepot customers say they have been unable to make mortgage payments or access their online accounts following a suspected ransomware attack on the company last week. The mortgage and loan giant said on January 8 that it was working to "restore normal business operations as quickly as possible" following a security incident that involved the "encryption of data," a common hallmark of a ransomware attack. LoanDepot's updating cyber incident page says several LoanDepot customer portals returned online as of Thursday, albeit with limited functionality.

  • The DOJ’s Uvalde shooting report, a government shutdown averted and an Australian Open record

    The stories you need to start your day: A Uvalde school shooting report, a government shutdown averted and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter

  • WNBA free agency preview: Aces, Liberty face questions and a number of former MVP's could be on the move

    Teams can begin negotiating with free agents Sunday and contracts can be signed beginning Feb. 1.

  • The rabbit r1 will use Perplexity AI's tech to answer your queries

    One of the standout gadgets of this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the rabbit r1, will use Perplexity AI's tech to answer user queries, both companies said in an announcement. Perplexity noted that the first 100,000 r1 buyers will get one year of Perplexity Pro for free. The $200 r1 made rounds at the CES show as an AI-first gadget that saves you the hassle of taking your phone out for tasks like performing web searches, playing a song on Spotify, and ordering a cab.

  • Engadget Podcast: Samsung's Galaxy S24 and another look at the Apple Vision Pro

    We dive into Samsung's Galaxy AI event and another hands-on round with the Vision Pro.

  • OpenAI signs up its first higher education customer, Arizona State

    OpenAI has its first higher education customer: Arizona State University (ASU). Today, ASU announced that it's collaborating with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot, to the university's researchers, staff and faculty. Starting in February, ASU will run an open challenge to invite faculty and staff to submit ideas for ways to use ChatGPT -- focusing on student success.

  • FTC bans another data broker from selling consumers' location data

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has continued its crackdown on data brokers with a settlement banning data aggregation company InMarket from selling consumers’ precise location data. Texas-based InMarket, which debuted as CheckPoints at TechCrunch Disrupt 2010, provides a marketing platform that collects sensitive consumer data — including location data, purchasing history, and demographic information — which brands and advertising agencies use to facilitate targeted advertising on mobile devices. Based on the data that InMarket collects, brands can target shoppers who are likely to be low-income millennials or Christian churchgoers, according to the FTC.

  • Apple offers to open up NFC payments to rival companies in EU antitrust case

    The European Commission is welcoming comments on Apple's proposal.

  • The Morning After: Is Call of Duty losing its grip on gamers?

    The biggest news stories this morning: Instagram will start telling night owl teens to close the app and go to sleep, Apple’s Vision Pro won’t have access to YouTube at launch, Take a look at the sharpest image of a black hole yet.

  • How to watch UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis fight card details, start times and more

    Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis.

  • Tech shows it's key to bringing market out of tough start to 2024

    Thursday's market action reminds investors that technology earnings will be key to bringing the market out of its January slump.

  • The 2023 crisis may be over for regional banks but they still have plenty of 2024 problems

    A sizable drop in profits at many regional banks in the fourth quarter was a reminder of how challenging 2023 was. The problem is 2024 may not be much better.

  • Taiwan’s president-elect faces growing challenges with its chip industry

    Lai Ching-te, who won Taiwan’s presidential election last Saturday, will be facing a crossroads in the country’s technology industry when he takes office in May. Lai’s administration will be the third term of Democratic Progressive Party rule in Taiwan, and he is widely expected to continue the work of his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, when it comes to supporting one of the country’s biggest economic drivers and most valuable exports: its semiconductor industry. Lai has also pledged to create 20,000 startup jobs within five years, but has given little detail on how he plans to achieve that.

  • In a new lawsuit, Iowa accuses TikTok of lying about content available to kids

    The state of Iowa is suing TikTok, alleging that the social media company misleads parents about the kinds of content available to young users. The lawsuit from Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird accuses TikTok of hosting "sexual content, drugs, alcohol, intense profanity, self-harm messages, and other X-rated content," making videos that aren't age appropriate easily accessible for children and teens in the state. "TikTok represents to Iowa parents and Iowa children that inappropriate content on its platform, including drugs, nudity, alcohol, and profanity, is 'infrequent,'" the lawsuit states, slamming those claims as "lies."

  • 3 ranked women's ACC teams fall victim to upset, including No. 4 NC State in blowout loss to unranked Miami

    No. 14 Virginia Tech and No. 15 Florida State also fell while Syracuse likely played its way into the top 25.

  • General Catalyst eyes VC deal in India push

    General Catalyst, one of the largest U.S. venture capital firms, is in talks to acquire an India-focused VC as part of efforts to expand its presence in the fast-growing South Asian startup market, three sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The deal would allow General Catalyst to tap deeper into India's vibrant technology scene that has lured over $100 billion in startup investments since 2010. General Catalyst has engaged with Venture Highway in recent months for the deal, according to two sources familiar with the matter.