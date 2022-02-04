Erie drug dealer in state prison for heroin avoids lengthy federal sentence for fentanyl

As a repeat drug offender, Jamie D. Pullium went into a federal sentencing hearing with the possibility that he could serve as much as 30 years in prison for trafficking in fentanyl in Erie in February 2020.

And Pullium faced the possibility that he would have to serve the federal sentence on top of the state sentence of five to 10 years he is already serving for trafficking in heroin in Erie in 2017.

Pullium got a reprieve on two levels on Thursday, when he appeared in U.S. District Court in Erie.

As part of a plea deal, the U.S. Attorney's Office recommended that Pullium get a sentence of 10 years in the fentanyl case.

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter accepted the recommended sentence, and then ordered Pullium to serve the 10 years concurrently rather than consecutively to the state sentence.

The concurrent sentence means Pullium, 40, will get out of prison once he finishes serving the state sentence of no more than 10 years plus two years on the federal sentence, for a total of no more than 12 years.

"This court is not a fan of sending you to prison and throwing away the key," Baxter told Pullium. "But it is required that you change your life."

Baxter also sentence Pullium to six years of supervised release, a form of probation.

Erie County Common Pleas Court sentence: Erie man gets up to 10 years in big heroin case

Pullium must serve the two years of federal time because he received the federal sentence two years after he started serving the state sentence, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Immediately before the sentencing, Pullium pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

He was caught in an undercover sting on Feb. 20, 2020, and charged with having 14 grams of fentanyl pills, known as "pink" on the street because of their light pink color, Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Sellers said in court.

At the time he was caught with the fentanyl, Pullium was awaiting a sentencing in Erie County Common Pleas Court in March 2020 in the heroin case

The drug task force operating out of the Erie County District Attorney's Office investigated after getting a tip that Pullium was still dealing drugs while he was out on bond and waiting to be sentenced, Seller said.

Previous sentence in county court

In the heroin case, Pullium on March 5, 2020, was sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison. That sentence, from Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender, was in the mitigated range of state sentencing guidelines, but it was part of an agreement reached between the defense and the District Attorney's Office when Pullium pleaded guilty in August 2020 to possessing the heroin.

He pleaded guilty to having 433 grams of heroin and 4 pounds of marijuana for a total street value of $100,000, making Pullium's heroin stash, seized in 2017, one of the largest Erie police said they had come across in a while. "To seize this much heroin is highly unusual," an Erie police lieutenant said at the time.

'This much heroin is highly unusual': Police seize largest stash of heroin yet

In the fentanyl case, drug investigators with the District Attorney's Office initially charged Pullium in late February 2020. The investigation turned into a federal case when a grand jury indicted him in U.S. District Court in Erie on March 10, 2020.

In the same federal case, Pullium was also indicted on charges that he trafficked in cocaine on Feb. 3 and Feb. 11, 2020. Those charges, which also originated with the investigation out of the District Attorney's Office, were dismissed. But Pullium accepted responsibility for those charges as part of the deal.

Concurrent or consecutive?

Pullium still faced a stiff federal prison sentence in the fentanyl case because of his lengthy prior record. It included fielony drug convictions in Oklahoma and Nebraska, according to court records.

The U.S. Attorney's Office designated Pullium a career offender. The designation meant that Pullium, though he faced a maximum possible sentence of 30 years, faced a sentence of seven years and seven months to 12 years and seven months under the federal sentencing guidelines, which account for a defendant's guilty plea and other factors.

The guideline-range sentence would have been less had Pullium not been designated a career offender.

The plea agreement made moot the sentencing guidelines and the maximum possible sentence of 30 years. In accepting the deal, Baxter accepted the 10-year sentence for Pullium.

But Baxter still had to decide whether to make the sentence concurrent or consecutive to the state prison sentence.

Pullium's court-appointed lawyer, Robert Mielnicki, of Pittsburgh, argued for a concurrent sentence. He said letting Pullium out after the 10-year state sentence expired would likely allow Pullium to spend time with his father, who is 76, according to the defense's sentencing memorandum.

Mielnicki said Pullium also wants to be able to see his five children, whose ages are 22, 21, 18, 1 ½ and 1, according to the memo. The memo said Pullium got to 10th grade in high school and earned a high-school equivalency diploma while incarcerated in Oklahoma in 2017.

"He's made a mess of his life," Mielnicki told Baxter.

He said Pullium deserves another chance.

"These are human beings," Mielnicki said. "You have to wonder what — they made a mess of their lives — what could have been."

Pullium appeared at the hearing via Zoom from the state prison at Mercer. He apologized to Baxter.

"I am a better person," he said.

Sellers, the prosecutor, deferred to Baxter as to whether the federal sentence should be concurrent or consecutive to the state sentence. He declined to comment after the sentencing on why the government agreed to the plea deal.

The government prosecuted the case as part of Operation S.O.S., for Synthetic Opioid Surge, a Department of Justice initiative. It is designed to dismantle deadly fentanyl rings through cooperation with local, state and federal law enforcement and local and state prosecutors, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The Pittsburgh-based Western District of Pennsylvania, which includes Erie, is one of 10 districts from across the country to implement the S.O.S. program, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

On Thursday, in ordering the concurrent sentence in the fentanyl case, Baxter gave a caution of sorts to Pullium.

"I wish you the best," she said at the close of the hearing, "and don't let me down."

