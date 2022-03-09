Erie federal indictment alleges ex-Millcreek resident stole $98,000 in identity theft case

When he was living in Millcreek Township, a 30-year-old resident named Justin E. Zadorozny applied for and received a $10,000 loan online, opened a bank account and got access to credit card accounts, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In the end, the office alleges, Zadorozny obtained a total of $98,179 between September 2019 and September 2021 — and none of the money was his.

Zadorozny, now of Knoxville, Tennessee, has been indicted in U.S. District Court in Erie on charges that he used a stolen identity to get the $10,000 loan and the other funds by accessing the other person's bank accounts and credit card accounts.

The four-count indictment, returned on Tuesday, identifies the other person only by the initials K.P., but states that Zadorozny used the person's personal information to obtain the $98,179 "without K.P.'s knowledge and permission." Zadorozny is accused of wrongfully using K.P.'s name, Social Security number and date of birth.

Zadorozny was indicted on one count of aggravated identity theft and three counts of wire fraud, all felonies.

He was charged by summons, with his arraignment scheduled for March 29 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard A. Lanzillo at the federal courthouse in Erie. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold, the lead federal prosecutor in Erie, is recommending that Zadorozny stay free on an unsecured bond of $10,000, according to court records.

Zadorozny faces at two years in federal prison if convicted of aggravated identity theft and up to 20 years for a conviction on each of three wire fraud counts. He also could be required to pay restitution, according to court records.

The indictment alleges that the scheme started on Sept. 5, 2019, when Zadorozny went online and added his name to K.P.'s Discover credit card account and increased the credit limit on the account. In November 2019 and November 2020, Zadorozny again increased the credit limit on the account, according to the indictment.

In January 2020, the indictment alleges, Zadorozny used K.P.'s personal information to open a Chase Visa credit card account. He is accused of using the same scheme to apply for a Paypal account in February 2021 and to open an Ally Bank account in March 2021, according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges that, between December 2019 and September 2021, Zadorozny used the Facebook Pay platform to withdraw money from K.P.'s PNC Bank account. And the indictment alleges Zadorozny in April 2021 used K.P.'s personal information to apply for and obtain a $10,000 unsecured loan via the online platform Upstart, based in California.

The FBI and the Millcreek Township police investigated the case, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Zadorozny could not be immediately reached for comment.

