Erie federal judge sets meeting in Hertel & Brown fraud case as defense seeks extensions

Another set of deadlines has passed without the defense filing pretrial motions in the federal fraud case against Hertel & Brown Physical & Aquatic Therapy in U.S. District Court in Erie.

But the shape and pace of the sprawling, year-old case is expected to become clearer by the end of the month.

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter on Monday scheduled a status conference on the case for Nov. 28, via telephone, with the U.S. Attorney's Office and all 21 defendants and their lawyers. The conference will include individual meetings with each of the defendants, according to the court order.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies parked vans outside the main office of Hertel & Brown Physical & Aquatic Therapy, in the West Erie Plaza in Millcreek Township, on Feb. 23, 2021. The agencies were there to serve federal search warrants on the Hertel & Brown offices. The business, its founders and 18 employees were indicted on federal fraud charges on Nov. 9, 2021.

The session will mark the first status conference Baxter will hold with all the parties since the indictment in the case. On Nov. 9, 2021, a grand jury charged Hertel & Brown as a corporation; the business' founders, Aaron W. Hertel and Michael R. Brown; and 18 employees.

Baxter issued the scheduling order for the status conference on the same day a number of the defendants, including Hertel & Brown as a corporation and Brown as an individual, asked for 90-day extensions for filing pretrial motions. On Friday, Hertel as an individual filed a motion for a 90-day extension.

All the defendants since the indictment have received multiple extensions, with Monday and Tuesday set as the latest deadlines for many of the defendants. None of the defendants has filed pretrial motions.

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter has scheduled a status conference in the Hertel & Brown fraud case for Nov. 28. Baxter, seated at the federal courthouse in Erie, will hold the conference by phone.

Baxter had not denied the latest requests for extensions as of late Tuesday morning. The defense lawyers requested the extensions to get more time to review evidence, according to court records. The U.S. Attorney's Office consented to the extension requests, citing the large amount of evidence.

The defense can request suppression of evidence and other relief in pretrial motions. All the defendants have pleaded not guilty, and the individual defendants are free on unsecured bonds.

In her order filed Monday on the status conference, Baxter provided no details on what she wants to discuss. But judges typically schedule a status conference to gauge the pace of a case and to set new deadlines for filings.

Background on the case

The Hertel & Brown case is one of the largest white-collar cases ever prosecuted in U.S. District Court in Erie. A trial is expected to last six weeks, according to information presented in court at the defendants' arraignments following the indictment.

Hertel & Brown and the other defendants are accused of conspiring in a $22 million billing fraud scheme for 14 years, starting shortly after Hertel & Brown launched in January 2007 and ending in October 2021.

Hertel & Brown, as the business, and Hertel and Brown and the other individual defendants are accused of defrauding Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers by billing them for services performed by unlicensed technicians and aides as if that work had been performed by licensed physical therapists or physical therapy assistants. The defendants are also accused of overbilling in other areas.

Of the 20 individual defendants in the Hertel & Brown case, 19 are either licensed physical therapists or licensed physical therapy assistants, according to the indictment. A billing specialist at Hertel & Brown was also indicted. The lead defendants are Hertel & Brown as a corporation and Hertel and Brown as individuals.

All of the defendants have pleaded not guilty and are free on unsecured bonds. Hertel & Brown continues to operate at its office in the West Erie Plaza in Millcreek Township.

