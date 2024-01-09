Erie forecast: High winds could bring widespread power outages, difficult travel

Tuesday morning might deliver the motivation to bring in those lingering outdoor Christmas decorations.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a high wind warning for Erie County for much of Tuesday. Wind gusts could reach 65 mph at times, and stronger yet in Chautauqua County, New York.

Warnings and advisories also are in place in other northwestern Pennsylvania and nearby counties.

Here's what to know.

High wind warning in Erie County

The weather service warning for all of Erie County takes effect Tuesday at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to expire at 10 p.m.

The weather service forecasts southeast winds of 30 mph to 40 mph throughout the day, with gusts as high as 65 mph expected. Damaging winds could down trees and power lines, and widespread power outages are possible. The highest wind gusts are expected north of interstates 90 and 86.

Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Morning rain and snow is expected to become all rain after 10 a.m. The high temperature will be near 47 degrees and the nighttime low around 35.

PennDOT precautions on interstates 90, 86 in Pa.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will put Tier 2 vehicle restrictions into effect Tuesday at 10 a.m. on interstates 90 and 86 in Pennsylvania. When Tier 2 guidelines are in place, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

tractors without trailers;

tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

tractors towing loaded tandem trailers without chains or Alternate Traction Devices;

enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches, regardless of the availability of trains or ATDs; and

motorcycles.

Wind forecast around northwestern Pa., nearby Ohio and NY counties

The National Weather Service also has issued high wind warnings or advisories around the Erie region.

● Crawford County is under a high wind warning Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the weather service in Cleveland.

Winds will be from the southeast at 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 50 mph. The highest winds are expected in the highest elevations.

● A wind advisory is in effect in Warren County Tuesday from 10 a.m. through midnight. The weather service in State College expects southeast winds of 20 to 30 mph gusting to 50 mph.

● The weather service in Pittsburgh has put in place a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Tuesday for Mercer, Venango and Forest counties. Southeast winds of 20 to 30 mph will at times gust to 50 mph.

● Chautauqua County, New York, is under a high wind warning until Wednesday at 4 a.m. The weather service in Buffalo forecast shows south winds of 30 to 40 mph gusting to as high as 70 mph.

● The weather service in Cleveland has issued a wind advisory for Ashtabula County, Ohio, from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Tuesday. Southeast winds of 20 mph to 30 mph are expected to gust as high as 55 mph. The strongest winds are expected along and north of I-90.

Power outage map: Track outages in Erie County, northwestern Pa.

How to report a power outage

To report an outage to First Energy, call 1-888-544-4877 or visit the outage page on the First Energy Corp. website. Northwestern Rural Electrical Co-Operative Association customers can call 800-352-0014 and choose option one or log into their account.

For the latest weather forecast, visit GoErie.com/weather.

