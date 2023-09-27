Erie forum will offer information on home rule charter ballot measure

Sep. 26—The League of Women Voters of Boulder County will host a forum Monday to discuss details of the proposed Erie Home Rule Charter.

The forum, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Erie Community Library, 400 Powers St., will allow attendees to ask questions of the Erie Home Rule Charter Commission members. Home rule will allow the town to operate a local government based on a locally written charter rather than state law.

More information about the forum is available at tinyurl.com/ErieHomeRuleForum. There will also be an online attendance option, with the videoconference information provided after registering on the LWVBC website.