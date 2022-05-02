Erie girl, 15, shot after she broke up with 17-year-old boyfriend; he's held for trial

Authorities in Erie are blaming gang activity for much of the surge in violent crime among juveniles.

Evidence in a shooting involving two teenagers suggests different but no less troubling circumstances fueled that case.

The defendant, Sincere D. Dorsey, 17, is accused of shooting his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend nine times about three days after she broke up with him.

Police said the shooting happened when Dorsey entered the victim's bedroom in her house in the 2000 block of Prospect Avenue at about 2:50 a.m. on March 12.

The victim said she had been sleeping and hid under her bed when she heard Dorsey. She said he was carrying a Glock 9 mm handgun with an extended clip. The gun was stolen.

Dorsey started firing, the victim said.

"He shot me," the victim testified at Dorsey's preliminary hearing.

"How many times?" said the prosecutor, Assistant Erie County District Attorney Molly Anglin.

"Nine."

Anglin asked her where she was shot. The victim had used to crutches to walk to the witness stand in Erie Central Court at the courthouse.

Erie resident Sincere D. Dorsey, 17, accused of shooting his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend in March, had attempted homicide and other charges held for trial at his preliminary hearing at the Erie County Courthouse on Friday.

"In the leg, my thighs, my hip, my knees," the victim said.

The victim said she broke her right leg in the shooting, had surgery and spent two weeks in the hospital.

"He was shooting under the bed," she also testified.

The victim's testimony and testimony from two Erie police officers provided the evidence that sent the case against Dorsey to Erie County Common Pleas Court.

Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro, who presided over the preliminary hearing on Friday, ordered Dorsey held for trial on all the charges against him. They include attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm by a minor and receiving stolen property.

Bike tracks in snow

Dorsey is at the Erie County Prison, unable to post $250,000 bail, according to court records. The police charged him as an adult under the Fisher Bill, the 1996 state law the permits juveniles at least 15 years old to be charged as adults for violent crimes.

Dorsey, shackled and wearing a red prison jumpsuit, did not testify at the preliminary hearing, as is typically the case at preliminary hearings. His lawyer, Gene Placidi, unsuccessfully argued for the dismissal of several charges, including burglary. Placidi said the prosecution had presented no evidence that Dorsey broke into the victim's house.

Placidi raised no argument to challenge the victim's identification of Dorsey as the shooter. The victim said Dorsey ran off immediately after the shooting. The two Erie police officers who testified said they found Dorsey several blocks away, in the 2000 block of Glendale Avenue, after tracking bicycle tire marks and footprints in the snow.

Police said Dorsey was seen hiding under a porch and arrested after he was found in a nearby yard. Police discovered the Glock in the snow near where he was arrested, according to testimony. The gun had been reported stolen in June 2021, police said.

Placidi unsuccessfully argued that the prosecution had presented no evidence that Dorsey knew the gun was stolen, and that he could not be charged with receiving stolen property. Placidi did not fight the other gun charges against Dorsey.

"He is a minor," Placidi said in court. "Obviously, he is not allowed to be in possession of any gun."

Increase in juvenile crime

Minors firing guns and gunfire hitting minors have plagued Erie during the pandemic, especially over the last several months. The most recent examples of the crime surge include the death of 7-year-old Antonio Yarger Jr., shot in the head as he was walking in his neighborhood in the 2100 block of Downing Street on April 14; and the April 5 shooting at Erie High School.

Erie police charged a 14-year-old boy in the shooting at Erie High, in which another student was injured. The District Attorney's Office wants the case moved from juvenile court to adult criminal court. Police continue to investigate Antonio's death, and no charges have been filed.

Officials with the Erie School District and other organizations have linked the increase in juvenile violence to gangs that became more active when many juveniles lacked school-based structure when their classes went virtual during the pandemic.

The rise in juvenile violence has led the Unified Erie anti-violence initiative to focus on younger teens as well as older youth. The rise in juvenile crime also led District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz, Mayor Joe Schember, Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito and other officials to hold a news conference on April 21 to back Unified Erie and urge community support in curbing crime.

Gun in a bedroom

Much of the juvenile crime has involved street-level shootings, including shots fired from vehicles. The case against Dorsey involves a shooting connected to domestic violence.

On the witness stand at the preliminary hearing, the 15-year-old victim said she and Dorsey had been in a relationship for five to six months before she broke up with him on March 8. She testified that she and Dorsey texted between March 8 and 11, and that she never sent him threatening messages.

She last received a text from Dorsey at about 7 p.m. on March 11, the victim testified. She said she went to bed that night and awoke early the next morning to find Dorsey in her bedroom with the gun — the same gun she said she had seen Dorsey with earlier in their relationship.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Dorsey was seen standing by the back door of the residence before he went through the living room and headed upstairs, to the victim's bedroom, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim testified on Friday that she heard noise downstairs and tried to lock her bedroom door. When that failed, she said, she hid under her bed.

The victim said she heard voices downstairs as Dorsey headed upstairs.

"I heard, 'No, don't do it,'" she testified.

Staff writer Tim Hahn contributed to this report.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie juvenile crime: 17-year-old held in shooting of ex-girlfriend, 15