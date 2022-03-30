Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) insider upped their holding by 0.002% earlier this year

Looking at Erie Indemnity Company's (NASDAQ:ERIE ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Erie Indemnity Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board Thomas Hagen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$74k worth of shares at a price of US$185 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$180). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Thomas Hagen was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Erie Indemnity Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Erie Indemnity insiders own about US$3.9b worth of shares (which is 47% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Erie Indemnity Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Erie Indemnity insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Erie Indemnity insiders think the business has merit. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

